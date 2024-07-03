Enovix to Hold Grand Opening of Malaysia Factory on August 8, 2024

FREMONT, Calif., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced it will hold a grand opening of Fab2, its high-volume production facility in Penang, Malaysia, on August 8, 2024.

The grand opening will provide key supporters such as customers, investors, business partners, and local officials the opportunity to tour the facility and hear from Enovix executives.

“We are excited to welcome distinguished guests to our high-volume factory from which we will produce category-leading silicon batteries based on our own advanced manufacturing process,” said Ajay Marathe, COO of Enovix. “Our Malaysia team of now nearly 300 people between Enovix associates and the staff of our manufacturing partner have done an incredible job bringing up both the facility and the production equipment to meet World-class standards for customers.”

Located at the Penang Science Park, Fab2 has been built to house up to four high-volume production lines capable of producing tens of millions of high-performance batteries for consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, IoT devices, and laptops.

Enovix has begun producing initial samples for customers from its Agility Line in Fab2 and in parallel is finalizing Site Acceptance Testing of the line. Enovix is also far along in bringing up its first high-volume production line in time to support customer needs as they progress through the qualification process this year. Factory Acceptance Testing of the high-volume line was recently completed.

For those not in attendance at the grand opening, Enovix plans to release a video tour of the facility shortly after the event.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

