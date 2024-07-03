Lifeist Appoints Andrea Judge CEO of Mikra Cellular Sciences

TORONTO, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Andrea Judge to the positions of Vice President Operations of Lifeist and Chief Executive Officer of Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”) effective immediately.



Andrea brings a wealth of experience in sales, marketing, and executive management to Mikra. She started her professional career in marketing at Red Bull and advanced through a series of increasingly senior positions in the medical aesthetics industry. Her background and passion for health and wellness coupled with her extensive entrepreneurial and leadership experience make her perfectly suited to the top role at Mikra.

“I’m excited to lead Team Mikra through a bottom-up reimagining of its sales and marketing approach,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Mikra. “Our product catalog consists of truly exceptional offerings with new products, including Focus, on the way. I look forward to dramatically improving Mikra’s sales performance across a range of new initiatives. We will have more to tell our customers and other stakeholders very soon, and we are all looking forward to a transformative 2024 together.”

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

