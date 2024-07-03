Submit Release
Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the appointment of Sen. Sonny Angara as Education Secretary

July 2, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SEN. SONNY ANGARA AS EDUCATION SECRETARY

I congratulate my seatmate Senator Sonny Angara on his well-deserved appointment as Secretary of the Department of Education. As a lifelong education champion, former Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, and a Commissioner of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), he will bring to the Department the expertise and leadership needed to usher in needed reforms and foster innovation in the basic education sector.

I am confident that his integrity, long experience in government service, and his ability to think outside the box will be assets to the department he is about to lead.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education and Co-Chairperson of the EDCOM, I look forward to working with him in pursuing reforms that I sincerely hope will reverse the country's perennial education crisis.

