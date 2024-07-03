INDEED Launches a New Publication about the Circularity Index 2024

The Circularity Index 2024 is a comprehensive analysis that charts the course for sustainable transformation in the German industry.

INDEED ( https://www.indeed-innovation.com ), a leading designer and innovator for the circular economy, has launched a new white paper: Circularity Index 2024 . This publication offers an in-depth look at how major German companies, especially those listed on the DAX 40, are aligning their operations with the circular economy model – a key pillar of the European Green Deal.The Circularity Index 2024 categorizes companies into four distinct groups based on their integration of circular economy practices: Circular Transformers, Circular Followers, Linear Traditionalists, and Linear Optimizers. This classification helps outline leaders and those falling behind in terms of sustainability, providing valuable benchmarks for the industry.The circular economy represents more than just an environmental obligation; it is a robust business strategy that enhances efficiency, drives innovation, and builds resilience against resource scarcity. The Circularity Index 2024 assesses current practices and sets a forward-looking agenda for companies, which comprises striving to merge economic success with environmental stewardship.Key highlights from the Index include:• A detailed analysis of the sustainability strategies employed by DAX 40 firms.• Insights into the operational shifts needed to transition from linear to circular models.• Benchmarking data that provides a comparative look at the progress of Germany's largest companies towards circularity.This publication is essential for industry leaders, policymakers, and sustainability professionals who are eager to better understand the circular economy and to benchmark their practices against those of major market players. By highlighting best practices and areas for improvement, the Circularity Index 2024 serves as a blueprint for companies aiming to enhance their sustainability efforts and adhere to increasingly stringent regulations.INDEED encourages all stakeholders in the business and environmental sectors to download a free copy of the Circularity Index 2024. This document is both a report and a call to action. It provides readers with the knowledge and tools needed to implement sustainable practices that can lead to significant environmental and economic benefits.The white paper is available for download here About INDEED InnovationINDEED Innovation is a global design and innovation firm dedicated to advancing the circular economy. As a certified B-Corporation, they are committed to meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability.INDEED partners with organizations worldwide to design and deliver products, experiences, and systems that eliminate waste and regenerate natural resources and keep materials in use. By combining design, engineering, and strategy with sustainable development and behavioral science, they drive businesses towards a future where economic growth and environmental sustainability are not mutually exclusive but are interdependent.Their work empowers companies to meet the immediate market demands and also to thrive in long-term transformation towards a sustainable future. With their hands-on approach and commitment to creative excellence, INDEED Innovation is at the forefront of designing a more resilient and sustainable world.