Spinal Cord Stimulation Market Set for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach $4.31 Billion by 2028

Spinal Cord Stimulation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spinal cord stimulation market size has experienced strong growth in recent years, expanding from $2.85 billion in 2023 to $3.12 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. It will grow to $4.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic pain conditions, rising awareness about spinal cord stimulation, and the growing demand for non-invasive pain management techniques.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Pain Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic pain, coupled with advancements in spinal cord stimulation technology, has been a significant driver for market growth. Spinal cord stimulation delivers electrical pulses directly into the spinal cord, offering relief for chronic pain when other treatments have not been effective.

Explore the global spinal cord stimulation market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12180&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the spinal cord stimulation market include NeuroPace Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, and Boston Scientific Corp. These companies are actively involved in developing innovative products to enhance pain management and patient outcomes. For example, Nevro Corp. launched the HFX iQ Spinal Cord Stimulation System in 2023, integrating artificial intelligence for personalized pain relief.

Innovative Trends Driving Market Expansion

In the forecast period, key trends such as the integration of artificial intelligence in stimulation devices, adoption of non-paresthesia-based stimulation, and expanding market presence in emerging economies are expected to shape the market landscape. These advancements aim to improve therapy efficacy and patient comfort.

Market Segments

• Product Types: Rechargeable, Non-rechargeable

• Applications: Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS), Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Arachnoiditis, Other Disease Indications

• End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerging as a Key Growth Region

North America dominated the spinal cord stimulation market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high healthcare spending. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, supported by increasing healthcare infrastructure development and rising chronic pain cases.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-cord-stimulation-global-market-report

Spinal Cord Stimulation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Spinal Cord Stimulation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on spinal cord stimulation market size, spinal cord stimulation market drivers and trends, spinal cord stimulation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The spinal cord stimulation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-imaging-global-market-report

Electrical Stimulation Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-stimulation-devices-global-market-report

Acute Spinal Cord Injury Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acute-spinal-cord-injury-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293