Smart Biopsy Devices Market Set for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach $3.78 Billion by 2028

Smart Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart biopsy devices market has witnessed strong growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. Starting from $2.73 billion in 2023, the market is set to grow to $2.93 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. It will grow to $3.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth can be attributed to increasing cancer cases, demand for minimally invasive procedures, innovations in medical devices, and improved diagnostic accuracy.

Rising Cancer Cases Drive Market Growth

The rising incidence of cancer globally has significantly contributed to the demand for precise and efficient tissue sampling methods. Smart biopsy devices, equipped with features such as image guidance, real-time feedback, and robotic assistance, play a crucial role in enhancing diagnostic capabilities and improving patient outcomes. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, Australia reported 1.58 million new cancer cases in 2021, highlighting the growing need for advanced biopsy technologies to aid in diagnosis and treatment planning.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the smart biopsy devices market, including Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Siemens Healthineers, are focusing on product innovation to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Mammotome launched the DualCore Dual Stage Core Biopsy System in 2022, enhancing its ultrasound-guided breast biopsy portfolio with advanced features for improved diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort.

Segments Include:

• Product: Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Procedure Trays, Localization Wires, Other Products

• Guidance Technique: Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, MRI-Guided Biopsy, Other Guidance Techniques

• Application: Breast Cancer, Skin Cancer, Liver Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Applications

• End-User: Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the smart biopsy devices market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Detailed regional insights cover market dynamics, trends, and growth opportunities.

Smart Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart biopsy devices market size, smart biopsy devices market drivers and trends, smart biopsy devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies.

