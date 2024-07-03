Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,752 in the last 365 days.

Presidency on discussion between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Joe Biden

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Joe Biden have expressed their shared commitment to advancing the special relationship between the two countries.

The Presidents expressed this commitment in a telephone discussion this evening, Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

President Biden phoned President Ramaphosa to congratulate him on his recent election and the successful formation of the government of national unity. President Biden pledged that the United States’ will work closely with the 7th administration in South Africa on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development and climate change as well as South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 in 2025. President Biden confirmed that he will visit South Africa and participate in the G20 meetings.  

President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for this commitment and in turn extended an invitation to President Biden to undertake a state visit to South Africa. Dates will be confirmed by the respective diplomatic teams.

Media enquiries :Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President, on media@presidency.gov.za 

You just read:

Presidency on discussion between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Joe Biden

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more