Presidency on discussion between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Joe Biden

President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Joe Biden have expressed their shared commitment to advancing the special relationship between the two countries.

The Presidents expressed this commitment in a telephone discussion this evening, Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

President Biden phoned President Ramaphosa to congratulate him on his recent election and the successful formation of the government of national unity. President Biden pledged that the United States’ will work closely with the 7th administration in South Africa on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development and climate change as well as South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 in 2025. President Biden confirmed that he will visit South Africa and participate in the G20 meetings.

President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for this commitment and in turn extended an invitation to President Biden to undertake a state visit to South Africa. Dates will be confirmed by the respective diplomatic teams.

