Global Market Model Official Gold Sponsor for the Knowledge and Information Management Research Analysis Conference

Global Market Model - KIMRA

Global Market Model is excited to sponsor the KIMRA Conference focusing on generative AI and its impact on knowledge and analysis professionals

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Global Market Model, the flagship product of The Business Research Company, is now the official Gold Sponsor for the Knowledge and Information Management Research Analysis (KIMRA) Conference. This prestigious sponsorship underscores Global Market Model's dedication to providing comprehensive market intelligence and data across various sectors.

The KIMRA event will feature a Generative AI Conference, focusing on the transformative effects of new AI technologies on the industry. This conference will delve into innovative approaches to resourcing knowledge teams and pinpointing value creation in this rapidly evolving landscape.

About Global Market Model

Global Market Model is a comprehensive platform for market sizing, forecasting, and insights, encompassing over 8,000 markets across 27 industries in 58 regions. Its extensive data and analytical tools are essential for professionals aiming to navigate and comprehend intricate market dynamics.

The platform is especially beneficial for consultancies, corporate strategists, academics, financial services, and legal professionals, providing crucial insights to guide strategic decisions and promote success.

Learn more on the market intelligence platform - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/global-market-modelgmm

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

