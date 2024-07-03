Global Market Model Official Gold Sponsor for the Knowledge and Information Management Research Analysis Conference

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that Global Market Model, the flagship product of The Business Research Company, is now the official Gold Sponsor for the Knowledge and Information Management Research Analysis (KIMRA) Conference. This prestigious sponsorship underscores Global Market Model's dedication to providing comprehensive market intelligence and data across various sectors.

The KIMRA event will feature a Generative AI Conference, focusing on the transformative effects of new AI technologies on the industry. This conference will delve into innovative approaches to resourcing knowledge teams and pinpointing value creation in this rapidly evolving landscape.

About Global Market Model
Global Market Model is a comprehensive platform for market sizing, forecasting, and insights, encompassing over 8,000 markets across 27 industries in 58 regions. Its extensive data and analytical tools are essential for professionals aiming to navigate and comprehend intricate market dynamics.

The platform is especially beneficial for consultancies, corporate strategists, academics, financial services, and legal professionals, providing crucial insights to guide strategic decisions and promote success.

Learn more on the market intelligence platform - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/global-market-modelgmm
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

