Shiprock Capital announces new Senior Analyst

LONDON, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiprock Capital Management Limited (“Shiprock”), a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations, has announced a new Senior Analyst.



Yacine Bourezak has over nine years of investing experience. Prior to joining Shiprock, Yacine spent three years at the European Special Situation team of Credit Suisse in London where he built the Special Sits private business. Prior to Credit Suisse, Yacine was an investment analyst at Signal Capital where he was in charge of the public market opportunities.

Yacine started his career at Goldman Sachs on the distressed investing desk in London focusing on tradable distressed opportunities across the capital structure. He studied at ESCP Business School (Grande Ecole) and Cornell University.

Andrey Pavlichenkov, founder and Chief Investment Officer at Shiprock, said, “We are very glad to welcome Yacine to the firm. He has deep expertise in special situations and distressed investing with leading institutions. We are continuing to build our talent base as a firm and to invest in the future of the business.”

Yacine Bourezak, Senior Analyst at Shiprock, added, “Shiprock has a top investment team with a compelling track record and a reputation as one of the most insightful and successful managers in the space, so I am delighted to be joining. I look forward to helping Shiprock continue its success and its growth.”

About Shiprock:

Shiprock Capital Management is a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations. Founded at the beginning of 2023, it is one of the fastest-growing managers in the space.

Contact:

info@shiprock.co.uk