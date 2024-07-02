Senate Bill 1207 Printer's Number 1803

PENNSYLVANIA, July 2 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1753, 1771

PRINTER'S NO. 1803

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1207

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, ARGALL, MASTRIANO, SCHWANK, BREWSTER,

VOGEL AND SANTARSIERO, JUNE 21, 2024

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JULY 2, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school safety and security,

establishing the Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1322-B. Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Cell Phone Lockable Bag Pilot

Program is established in the committee . The purpose of the

program shall be to provide funding to cover the costs of

purchasing secure cell phone lockable bags. The committee shall,

within 90 days of the effective date of this section and subject

to availability of funds, award grants to successful applicants

and ensure that grant funding under the program is

geographically dispersed throughout this Commonwealth. The

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20