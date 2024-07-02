Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 1802

PENNSYLVANIA, July 2 - the act of June 10, 1982 (P.L.454, No.133), entitled "An act

protecting agricultural operations from nuisance suits and

ordinances under certain circumstances."

Section 2. Sections 2122 and 2125 of Title 34 are amended to

read:

§ 2122. Report to commission officer.

Any person who kills any game or wildlife, other than

raccoons, under the provisions of this subchapter shall, within

24 hours, report, orally or in writing, the killing to an

officer of the commission. The report shall set forth the date,

time and place of the killing, the number of species killed

[and], the sex of the species[.] and the location of each

carcass. The commission shall establish a self-reporting system

that allows a person assigned to remove deer for crop damage

purposes to report each harvest to an officer of the commission

via a toll-free telephone number, online application or publicly

accessible Internet website.

§ 2125. Surrender of carcass [to commission officer].

Except as otherwise provided in this subchapter, the entire

carcass, including the head and hide[,] of all big game animals

and the entire carcass of any other game or wildlife, other than

raccoons, less entrails, shall be made available, unless

otherwise directed by an officer of the commission, intact[,

less entrails,] to any commission officer calling for them[.] or

delivered to a processor for final disposition. As used in this

section, the term "processor" means a location specified by the

commission that is willing to accept donations of animals taken

under this chapter.

Section 3. Section 2303 of Title 34 is repealed:

[§ 2303. Hunting on Sunday prohibited.

