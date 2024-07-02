Senate Bill 688 Printer's Number 1800
PENNSYLVANIA, July 2 - HOUSE AMENDED
PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 710, 1775, 1791
PRINTER'S NO. 1800
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
688
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY REGAN, ROBINSON, DiSANTO, ROTHMAN, STEFANO,
PHILLIPS-HILL, YAW, COLEMAN, AUMENT, BAKER, PENNYCUICK AND
BROWN, MAY 5, 2023
AS RE-REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON APPROPRIATIONS, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JULY 2, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in
Pennsylvania Liquor Stores, further providing for sales by
Pennsylvania Liquor Stores; and, in licenses and regulations
relating to liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages,
further providing for liquor importers' licenses, fees,
privileges and restrictions, providing for ready-to-drink
cocktail permit and for authority to acquire ready-to-drink
cocktail permits and further providing for distributors' and
importing distributors' restrictions on sales, storage, etc,
for unlawful acts relative to malt or brewed beverages and
licensees, for unlawful acts relative to liquor, malt and
brewed beverages and licensees.; AND, IN DISTILLERIES,
WINERIES, BONDED WAREHOUSES, BAILEES FOR HIRE AND
TRANSPORTERS FOR HIRE, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR LIMITED
DISTILLERIES AND DISTILLERIES.
