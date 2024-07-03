Small Caliber Ammunition Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $11.79 Billion by 2028
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The small caliber ammunition market size has shown steady growth, projected to increase from $9.99 billion in 2023 to $10.36 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. It will grow to $11.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include military modernization programs, global conflicts, defense spending, law enforcement demand, civilian firearm ownership, sport shooting, and recreational activities.
Increasing Use of Guns for Personal Safety Drives Market Growth
The increasing use of guns for personal safety is a significant driver of the small caliber ammunition market. With rising global security concerns and an emphasis on personal protection, firearms play a crucial role in self-defense strategies. This trend is underscored by a notable shift in public opinion towards owning firearms for personal safety, as highlighted by a Pew Research Center survey indicating an increase in Americans citing personal protection as a reason for firearm ownership.
Major Players and Strategic Partnerships
Key players in the small caliber ammunition market such as General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and BAE Systems PLC are focusing on strategic partnerships to enhance supply security and interoperability. For instance, SAKO Ltd.'s partnership with the Finnish and Swedish Defence Forces exemplifies strategic collaboration aimed at standardizing weapon systems and bolstering supply chains.
Market Segments
The small caliber ammunition market is segmented by:
• Caliber: 5.56 MM, 7.62 MM, 0.50 BGM, 9 MM, Other Calibers
• Bullet Type: Lead, Copper, Brass, Other Bullet Types
• Gun Type: Pistols, Rifles, Shot Guns
• End-User: Military, Homeland Security, Law Enforcement Agencies
Geographical Insights: Europe to Witness Fastest Growth
North America led the small caliber ammunition market in 2023, driven by robust military and civilian firearm usage. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region, supported by increasing defense expenditures and law enforcement requirements.
