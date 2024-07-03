Ave Natur by Misteli Creative Agency Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards
Misteli Creative Agency's innovative packaging design for Ave Natur recognized with prestigious A' Design Award in Packaging Design category.COMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Ave Natur by Misteli Creative Agency as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Misteli Creative Agency's innovative and functional design within the packaging industry.
Ave Natur's award-winning packaging design showcases the relevance of sustainable and eco-friendly solutions in the packaging industry. The design aligns with current trends and consumer demands for environmentally conscious products, demonstrating Misteli Creative Agency's commitment to advancing industry standards and practices. The practical benefits of Ave Natur's packaging extend to users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation.
Misteli Creative Agency's design for Ave Natur stands out in the market with its clean, simple, and structured approach. The use of vibrant color blocks and Scandinavian patterns effectively distinguishes the brand and showcases its Finnish heritage. Each product features a unique color scheme and pattern, facilitating easy identification and navigation for consumers. The packaging's warm, natural colors signal Ave Natur's commitment to all-natural, additive-free products.
The Bronze A' Design Award for Ave Natur serves as motivation for Misteli Creative Agency to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and advancement in sustainable packaging design, fostering a positive impact on the industry and society as a whole.
Project Members:
Ave Natur was designed by Michelle van Heerden, with Veronique Misteli as the Creative Director. The copywriting was done by Anne van der Poel, and the project was overseen by Misteli Creative Agency.
About Misteli Creative Agency:
Misteli Creative Agency is a certified B Corporation that helps organizations accelerate positive impact through the power of communication. With over 29 years of experience, they specialize in creating strategies, websites, visual identities, campaigns, and events for impact-driven brands and organizations. By showing people new possibilities, building trust, and telling relatable stories, Misteli Creative Agency has been committed to using business as a force for good.
About Bronze A' Design Award:
The Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. Winners are acknowledged for their professional execution and innovative use of materials and technology. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives. Bronze A' Design Award recipients are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria.
About A' Design Award:
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the remarkable achievements of designers and brands, the A' Design Award drives the cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design industry.
