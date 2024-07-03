Submit Release
Futu Announces Its Wealth Management Business Surpassing $10 billion in AUM

HONG KONG, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that its wealth management business has surpassed $10 billion in assets under management (“AUM”).

Futu’s wealth management platform offers mutual funds, private funds, bonds and structured notes to clients in Hong Kong and Singapore. In addition, Futu’s fully-owned subsidiary, Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., has recently received approval for Institutional UTS Adviser (“IUTA”) registration from Federation of Investment Managers Malaysia (“FIMM”) to distribute wealth management products in Malaysia.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

