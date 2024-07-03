Oco by Mauricio Coelho Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards
Innovative Armchair Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury of Design Professionals and ExpertsCOMO, CO, ITALY, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of furniture design, has announced Mauricio Coelho's innovative armchair "Oco" as the Silver Winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design, creativity, and craftsmanship of Coelho's work, which stands out in the highly competitive furniture industry.
The Oco armchair's win is significant not only for Mauricio Coelho but also for the furniture industry and consumers seeking high-quality, innovative designs. This recognition validates the armchair's unique features, functionality, and aesthetic appeal, setting a new standard for excellence in furniture design. It also demonstrates the potential for creative designs to meet and exceed user needs and expectations.
Oco's minimalist yet striking design revolves around a hollow, half-sphere shell made of fiberglass, which elegantly encases the soft, ergonomic upholstery. The armchair's simple but visually strong aesthetic is enhanced by the variety of finishes available for the shell, such as lacquer or laminated wood, and the laser-cut carbon steel legs. This combination of materials, shapes, and production techniques results in a piece that is both comfortable and visually appealing.
The Silver A' Design Award for Oco is expected to inspire Mauricio Coelho and his team to continue pushing the boundaries of furniture design, exploring new materials, forms, and functionalities. This recognition serves as a motivator for the brand to maintain its commitment to excellence and innovation, while also contributing to the advancement of the furniture industry as a whole.
Interested parties may learn more about the Oco armchair and its designers at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=155891
About Mauricio Coelho
Mauricio Coelho is a Brazilian artist who seeks to express himself through art and design, offering unique and positive experiences through aesthetics and comfort. His goal is to become an instrument of change for those who dream of living comfortably and with self-knowledge. Through design, Coelho aims to change his world and the world of those who seek to be better every day.
About Studyo 4 Estofados
Studyo 4 Estofados, created in 2010, is a company specialized in high-end furniture production in Brazil. The company's focus on quality craftsmanship and innovative design has positioned it as a leader in the Brazilian furniture industry, with a reputation for creating pieces that combine comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, academics, and journalists.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design across all industries since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and be recognized for their outstanding design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by highlighting and celebrating designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://furnituredesignawards.net
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 0314972900
email us here