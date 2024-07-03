CairoRCS Media Selects Magnite and its Demand Manager Wrapper Optimisation Product to Grow Programmatic Revenue

MILAN, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that CairoRCS Media, one of the largest Italian communication groups, is implementing Demand Manager to more effectively monetise their display and video inventory programmatically. Built on Prebid technology, Demand Manager empowers leading publishers with tools and insights to help them grow revenue.



CairoRCS Media, based in Milan, operates as one of the largest saleshouses in Italy with publications including Corriere della Sera, Gazzetta dello Sport and La7, which serve over 30 million people.

Magnite’s Demand Manager solution makes wrapper management more seamless for publishers through an intuitive user interface that allows them to deploy, analyse, and manage configurations without additional development work. Demand Manager provides CairoRCS Media with valuable insights, control, and flexibility through features such as A/B testing with machine learning-driven recommendations, and microwrappers.

“For such a significant publishing group like CairoRCS Media to choose Demand Manager is a proud moment for everyone at Magnite,” said Mariano de Luca, Revenue Lead for Italy, Spain, and MENA at Magnite. “We’ll continue working very closely with CairoRCS Media, analysing the operational efficiencies that Demand Manager delivers for them so we can keep leveling up our offering through our technology and expertise.”

“As the publishing world is always looking for new tools to make managing advertising more efficient, collaborating with cutting-edge technology partners is essential,” added Davide Grillo, Yield Optimization and Programmatic Manager at CairoRCS Media. “The features within Demand Manager are built with publisher needs in mind. The innovative and easy-to-implement tools have reduced the workload on our teams, allowing us to enhance our yield optimisation strategy with advanced reporting that supports testing and recommendations.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About CairoRCS Media

CairoRCS Media is the company born from the integration of Cairo Pubblicità and RCS Pubblicità, which boasts a unique media portfolio in terms of editorial quality and social relevance. A company that makes synergy its strong point, it has established itself as the point of reference for all those who want to communicate effectively.

Media Contact

Megan Hughes

mhughes@magnite.com