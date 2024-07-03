MPD Seeks Suspects in an Unarmed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an unarmed carjacking in Southeast.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at approximately 8:07 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of First Street, Southeast. One of the suspects threatened the victim and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/oMmdcKUsDJY

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24098409

###