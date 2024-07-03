MPD Seeking Unarmed Carjacking Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in an unarmed carjacking of a motorized scooter that occurred in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

On Sunday, June 16, 2024, at approximately 12:09 a.m., three suspects approached the victim who was on a motorized scooter, delivering food at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the scooter, and the food they were delivering. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24091410