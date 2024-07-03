Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,768 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeking Unarmed Carjacking Suspects

 

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in an unarmed carjacking of a motorized scooter that occurred in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

On Sunday, June 16, 2024, at approximately 12:09 a.m., three suspects approached the victim who was on a motorized scooter, delivering food at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the scooter, and the food they were delivering. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24091410

You just read:

MPD Seeking Unarmed Carjacking Suspects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more