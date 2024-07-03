MPD Searching for Suspect in a Shooting and Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who shot a victim during an armed robbery in Northeast.

On Monday, July 1, 2024, at 1:05 a.m., the suspect approached the victim, inside of a residential building, in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. Once the suspect obtained the property, the suspect shot the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/pE9-QMcpWYg

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24100240