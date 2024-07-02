MPD Investigating Fatal Stabbing in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in Southeast.

On Monday, July 1, 2024, at approximately 6:44 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace, Southeast, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim in the street suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where despite all life-saving efforts he died from his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Alfred Fields, of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 240100709