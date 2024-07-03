UnionPay International launched summer marketing campaign with global merchants

SHANGHAI, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnionPay International has launched its largest-scale summer marketing campaign targeting outbound tourists from China, featuring multiple benefits including merchant discounts up to 33%, favorable exchange rates, and cashback of up to 12% from banks. Over 10,000 global merchants and more than 10 commercial card-issuing banks have participated, covering popular destinations like France.



The UnionPay global acceptance network has expanded to 182 countries and regions outside China's mainland. It offers diverse payment options including cash withdrawal, card payment, QR code payment, and mobile payment, allowing tourists to choose based on their preferences and the local acceptance environment.

In Europe, UnionPay cards are accepted at over 90% of the regions, while in Australia and New Zealand, they can be used at over 95% of merchants' POS terminals. Cardholders can make card payments or withdrawals without the need to exchange currency in advance. In destinations like Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, a large number of merchants have already adopted UnionPay QR code payment.

Besides, over 5000 schools overseas accept UnionPay card payments. Students go abroad can enjoy exclusive discounts on payments through Flywire. They can also benefit from cashback rewards and other exclusive benefits using the UnionPay Zhuojun Card for international students of Bank of China.

This campaign spans 25 countries and regions, encompassing various scenarios like department stores, restaurants, hotels, transportation, and tourist attractions. Cardholders can enjoy ticketing and consumption discounts offered by major airlines such as United Airlines and Cathay Pacific, as well as at Hong Kong International Airport, Narita and Kansai Airports in Japan. Exclusive promotions are also available for Royal Caribbean's "Spectrum of the Seas", Hong Kong Octopus card, and Japan's Suica card. Popular department stores such as Harbour City in Hong Kong SAR, Matsuya Ginza in Japan, and Harrods in the UK, Galeries Lafayette in France, as well as over 20 shopping villages in Europe offer discounts for UnionPay cardholders.

Now, UnionPay cardholders can enjoy preferential exchange rates for all their expenses in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Singapore, same in popular merchants in destinations like Dubai and Fiji. In Hong Kong SAR, South Korea, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States, cardholders can enjoy instant discounts or cashback offers when using UnionPay QR code or mobile payment. In France, cardholders have the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets to the Louvre Museum with qualifying purchase made using their UnionPay card at participating merchants nationwide.

Domestic commercial banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, offer exclusive cashback or instant discount offers to UnionPay cardholders.

