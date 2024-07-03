Villar nixes bullying

Senator Cynthia Villar has joined the call of parents group to stop bullying and create a safe, peaceful community for our children and future generations.

"By promoting kindness and empathy, you help both the bullies and victims feel safe, loved, and valued," said Villar during the Grand Launching of the United Concerned Parents Advocacy Group of the Philippines (UCPAG) at the Villar Coliseum in Las Piñas.

She said this year's theme, "Our Environment. Our Future," highlights the crucial connection between the Earth's health and the well-being of future generations.

"A bully-free atmosphere enhances emotional well-being, reduces anxiety, and fosters healthy relationships, which in effect encourage respect and inclusivity, be it in school or the neighborhood," Villar added.

The senator stressed that without bullying, children can focus on their studies and freely pursue their interests.

As a result, this will boost their potential to become engaged and responsible citizens.

She noted that this will also build their confidence and equip them well to contribute positively to society in the future.

She thanked the UCPAG's STOP Bullying campaign especially its founder Ronaldo Gaon since it plays a crucial role in creating a supportive and caring environment in schools and communities.

"Your commitment to create a nurturing environment for our children aligns well with the observance of the Philippine Environment Month last June," she said .

Established in 1988 by Proclamation No. 237, this observance aims to enhance environmental awareness and encourage a greater participation by all in sustainability efforts.

"We are all encouraged to connect more deeply with nature, adopt more sustainable practices, and shift our lifestyles from harming the environment to healing it," further stated the senator.

Villar, ayaw sa bullying

NAKIISA si Senator Cynthia Villar sa samahan ng mga magulang na nananawagang ipatigil ang bullying at bumuo ng isang ligtas at mapayapang komunidad para sa ating mga anak at sa darating na henerasyon.

"By promoting kindness and empathy, you help both the bullies and victims feel safe, loved, and valued," ani Villar sa Grand Launching ng United Concerned Parents Advocacy Group of the Philippines (UCPAG) na ginanap sa Villar Coliseum sa Las Pinas.

Sinabi niya na itinatampok sa temang "Our Environment. Our Future" sa taong ito ang mahalagang koneksyon sa kalusugan ng daigdig at kapakanan ng hinaharap na henerasyon.

"A bully-free atmosphere enhances emotional well-being, reduces anxiety, and fosters healthy relationships, which in effect encourage respect and inclusivity, be it in school or the neighborhood," dagdag pa ng Senador.

Iginiit ng senador na kapag walang bullying, matututukan ang mga bata ang kanilang pag-aaral at malayang magagawa ang ang kanilang interes.

Samhi nito, mapalalakas ang kanilang potensiyal na maging responsableng mamamayan.

Magkakaroon din sila ng kumpiyansang magbigay ng positibong ambag sa lipunan sa hinaharap.

Pinasalamatan niya ang UCPAG's STOP Bullying campaign lalo na ang founder na si Ronaldo Gaon dahil sa importanteng papel nito sa pagbuo ng isang supportive at caring environment sa mga paaralan st komunidad.

"Your commitment to create a nurturing environment for our children aligns well with the observance of the Philippine Environment Month last June,"

sabi pa ni Villar.

Itinatag noong 1988 sa ilalim ng Proclamation No. 237, layunin ng okasyong ito na mapaigting ang environmental awareness at hikayatin ang mas malawak na partisipasyon ng lahat sa sustainability efforts.

"We are all encouraged to connect more deeply with nature, adopt more sustainable practices, and shift our lifestyles from harming the environment to healing it," ayon pa sa senador.