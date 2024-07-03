Submit Release
Poe on Sen. Angara's appointment to DepEd

July 3, 2024

Sen. Sonny Angara's appointment as the new Department of Education Secretary is truly an inspired choice.

His first-hand experience as an educator is exactly what the agency needs to effectively address the current education crisis in the country.

His two decades of service in both houses of Congress, with him as Chairperson of Higher Education when he was still in the House of Representatives, saw Sen. Angara leading the passage of the Unified Student Financial Assistance System Act (UNIFAST) scholarships, the Student Fare Discount Act, Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education, and Open Learning and Distance Education Act, among others.

Though we will sorely miss his legal wisdom and witty quips on the Senate floor, the young Filipino learners will gain a visionary and an advocate for quality education.

I am confident that with the appointment of Sen. Sonny as Secretary of the Department of Education, the "Alagang Angara" legacy continues.

