Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 3rd Alice Guo revealed by NBI
Kahit sampu pa ang lumabas na Alice Guo sa buong Pilipinas, si Mayor Alice Guo ng Bamban, Tarlac ang katangi-tanging Chinese citizen na naging Mayor. Ang imbestigasyon ay para kay Alice Guo na hindi Filipino.
