Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the 3rd Alice Guo revealed by NBI

PHILIPPINES, July 3 - Press Release
July 3, 2024

Kahit sampu pa ang lumabas na Alice Guo sa buong Pilipinas, si Mayor Alice Guo ng Bamban, Tarlac ang katangi-tanging Chinese citizen na naging Mayor. Ang imbestigasyon ay para kay Alice Guo na hindi Filipino.

