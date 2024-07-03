Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Set for Significant Growth, Predicted Reach $8.79 Billion by 2028

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transcatheter aortic valve replacement market size has experienced rapid growth, climbing from $4.63 billion in 2023 to $5.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. It will grow to $8.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of aortic regurgitation, increasing cardiovascular diseases, patient preference for minimally invasive therapies, global expansion of TAVR procedures, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Rising Prevalence of Aortic Stenosis Drives Market Expansion

The increase in the prevalence of aortic stenosis is a key driver for the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market. Aortic stenosis, characterized by the narrowing of the aortic valve, can be effectively treated with TAVR, offering a less invasive alternative to surgical procedures and aiding in restoring blood flow. According to a report by the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, the number of Australians suffering from heart valve disease is projected to rise significantly, underscoring the growing demand for TAVR procedures.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12031&type=smp

Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market include Abbott Laboratories Inc., Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and more. These companies are focused on developing innovative TAVR systems to cater to a broader patient base and enhance revenue streams.

In a recent development, Abbott Laboratories received FDA approval for the Portico with FlexNav transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system in September 2021. This system features a self-expanding valve design with intra-annular leaflets, ensuring optimal blood flow and preserving access to coronary arteries for future interventions.

Market Segmentation

The transcatheter aortic valve replacement market is segmented by:

• Product: Self-Expandable Transcatheter Aortic Valves, Balloon-Expandable Transcatheter Aortic Valves, Mechanically Expanded Transcatheter Aortic Valves

• Material: Valve Frame Material, Valve Leaflet Material

• Procedure: Transfemoral Implantation, Transapical Implantation, Transaortic Implantation

• Application: Aortic Stenosis, Aortic Regurgitation, Other Applications

• End-User: Hospitals, Independent Cardiac Catheterization Labs, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Order your report now for swift delivery https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-global-market-report

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on transcatheter aortic valve replacement market size, transcatheter aortic valve replacement market drivers and trends, transcatheter aortic valve replacement market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The transcatheter aortic valve replacement market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prosthetic-heart-valve-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Metal Valve Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/metal-valve-global-market-report

Vacuum Valve Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vacuum-valve-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Innovations! ⚡