Travel Vaccines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global travel vaccines market has shown robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. Starting from $4.41 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach $4.79 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include increased international travel, government initiatives promoting travel health, globalization of diseases, heightened traveler awareness, and the burgeoning travel and tourism industry.

The market is poised for further significant growth, reaching $6.79 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.1%. Anticipated drivers include rising business travel, emerging infectious disease threats, stringent government regulations, increasing demand for exotic destinations, and collaborative efforts between governments and pharmaceutical firms.

Explore the global travel vaccines market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11918&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the travel vaccines market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Sanofi SA. These companies are actively engaged in developing innovative vaccines tailored for specific travel-related diseases, such as tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), addressing unique vaccination needs based on age and travel destination.

For instance, Pfizer Inc. launched TICOVAC in August 2021, an FDA-approved vaccine aimed at protecting against the TBE virus for individuals traveling to endemic areas. Such advancements underscore the market's focus on enhancing traveler safety through effective immunization strategies.

Market Segments

The travel vaccines market is segmented based on:

• Disease: Hepatitis A, Diphtheria, Pertussis, And Tetanus (DPT), Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Hepatitis B, Measles And Mumps, Rabies, Meningococcal, Other Diseases,

• Composition: Mono Vaccines, Combination Vaccines

• Booking Channel: Online Booking, In-Person Booking

• Application: Domestic Travel, Outbound Travel

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth

North America emerged as the largest region in the travel vaccines market in 2023, driven by stringent health regulations and high traveler awareness. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, propelled by increasing outbound travel and rising healthcare investments across the region.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-vaccines-global-market-report

Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on travel vaccines market size, travel vaccines market drivers and trends, travel vaccines market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The travel vaccines market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hotel-and-other-travel-accommodation-global-market-report

Travel Retail Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-retail-global-market-report

Online Travel Agent Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-travel-agent-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293





Medium Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Innovations! ⚡