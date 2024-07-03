Travel Vaccines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global travel vaccines market has shown robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. Starting from $4.41 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach $4.79 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include increased international travel, government initiatives promoting travel health, globalization of diseases, heightened traveler awareness, and the burgeoning travel and tourism industry.

The market is poised for further significant growth, reaching $6.79 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.1%. Anticipated drivers include rising business travel, emerging infectious disease threats, stringent government regulations, increasing demand for exotic destinations, and collaborative efforts between governments and pharmaceutical firms.

Key Players and Market Trends
Major players in the travel vaccines market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Sanofi SA. These companies are actively engaged in developing innovative vaccines tailored for specific travel-related diseases, such as tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), addressing unique vaccination needs based on age and travel destination.

For instance, Pfizer Inc. launched TICOVAC in August 2021, an FDA-approved vaccine aimed at protecting against the TBE virus for individuals traveling to endemic areas. Such advancements underscore the market's focus on enhancing traveler safety through effective immunization strategies.

Market Segments
The travel vaccines market is segmented based on:
• Disease: Hepatitis A, Diphtheria, Pertussis, And Tetanus (DPT), Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Hepatitis B, Measles And Mumps, Rabies, Meningococcal, Other Diseases,
• Composition: Mono Vaccines, Combination Vaccines
• Booking Channel: Online Booking, In-Person Booking
• Application: Domestic Travel, Outbound Travel

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth
North America emerged as the largest region in the travel vaccines market in 2023, driven by stringent health regulations and high traveler awareness. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, propelled by increasing outbound travel and rising healthcare investments across the region.

Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Travel Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on travel vaccines market size, travel vaccines market drivers and trends, travel vaccines market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The travel vaccines market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

