Matcha Tea Market to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2027, Says Allied Market Research

Matcha Tea Market

Allied Market Research predicts significant growth in the matcha tea market, driven by its health benefits and versatile applications across various industries.

The global market for matcha tea is poised for robust expansion, fueled by increasing consumer awareness and demand for natural, nutrient-dense products.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report titled "Matcha Tea Market by Product Type, Nature, Form, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027" published by Allied Market Research, the global matcha tea market exhibited the following key findings:

- Market Size: The global matcha tea market was valued at $2,454.3 million in 2019.

- Projected Growth: It is projected to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027.

- Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Matcha tea, derived from the Camellia sinensis plant, is a vibrant green powdered tea prepared by grinding young tea leaves. Its popularity has surged due to its availability in both powder and liquid forms and the expansion of distribution channels, including online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice outlets. Ready-to-drink matcha tea has gained significant traction among consumers.

📍𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐭𝐞𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

- Regular Matcha Tea

- Flavored Matcha Tea

• 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

- Matcha Tea Powder

- Liquid Matcha Tea

• 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

- Conventional Matcha Tea

- Organic Matcha Tea

• 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

- Supermarket/Hypermarket

- Specialty Stores

- Foodservice Outlets

- Online Stores

- Others

• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐚: 𝐀 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐥

Matcha tea, a finely ground powder made from specially grown and processed green tea leaves, has long been revered in Japan for its unique flavor, vibrant color, and health benefits. Traditionally used in Japanese tea ceremonies, matcha has recently gained widespread popularity around the world. Its rich, umami taste and versatility make it a beloved ingredient in both beverages and culinary creations, appealing to a global audience seeking both tradition and innovation.

• 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞

Matcha tea is renowned for its impressive health benefits, attributed to its high concentration of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. One of the most significant components of matcha is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a powerful antioxidant known for its potential to fight inflammation, boost metabolism, and support heart health. Unlike other types of green tea, matcha involves consuming the whole tea leaf, which maximizes nutrient intake. Matcha is also rich in L-theanine, an amino acid that promotes relaxation and mental clarity without causing drowsiness, making it a popular choice for enhancing focus and reducing stress.

• 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐚

The production of matcha involves a meticulous process that begins with shading the tea plants for several weeks before harvest. This shading increases chlorophyll levels, giving the leaves their vibrant green color and enhancing their amino acid content. After harvesting, the leaves are steamed, dried, and ground into a fine powder using granite stone mills. The quality of matcha is determined by factors such as the origin of the tea leaves, the growing conditions, and the production methods. Ceremonial-grade matcha, made from the youngest, highest-quality leaves, is used in traditional tea ceremonies, while culinary-grade matcha, which has a more robust flavor, is suitable for cooking and baking.

• 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Matcha's versatility extends beyond traditional tea preparation, finding its way into a wide array of culinary applications. From lattes and smoothies to desserts and savory dishes, matcha adds a distinctive flavor and vibrant color to various recipes. Matcha lattes, made by whisking matcha powder with milk or plant-based alternatives, are a popular choice for a comforting and energizing drink. In baking, matcha is used to create cakes, cookies, and pastries with a unique twist. Additionally, chefs and home cooks alike experiment with matcha in sauces, dressings, and even pasta, showcasing its adaptability and appeal in modern cuisine.

• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐚

The global popularity of matcha continues to grow, driven by its health benefits, versatility, and cultural significance. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek natural, nutrient-dense foods, matcha's reputation as a superfood solidifies its place in the market. The tea industry has responded to this demand by offering a variety of matcha products, from traditional loose powder to convenient ready-to-drink options. Looking forward, the matcha market is poised for further expansion, with continued innovation in product development and increasing awareness of its benefits.

Matcha tea embodies a blend of tradition and modernity, offering a unique combination of flavor, health benefits, and cultural heritage. Whether enjoyed in a traditional ceremony or incorporated into contemporary dishes, matcha continues to captivate and inspire tea enthusiasts and food lovers around the world.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

• 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

- The regular segment held the highest market share in 2019.

- Expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

• 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

- The conventional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.

- Estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8%.

• 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦:

- The powder segment dominated the market in 2019.

- Likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

• 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

- The online store segment led the market in 2019, in terms of share.

- Projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%.

• 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

- Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the matcha tea market in 2019.

- Expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐓𝐞𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

↠ AOI Tea Company

↠ Ikeda Tea World

↠ Unilever

↠ The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

↠ ITO EN Ltd.

↠ Encha

↠ Grace & Green

↠ Green Foods

↠ TATA Consumers Products Ltd.

↠ Marukyu Koyamaen

