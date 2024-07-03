Ice Cream Ingredients Market to Reach $93.5 Billion by 2028

Ice Cream Ingredients Market

Allied Market Research forecasts robust growth driven by rising consumption and innovative product offerings in the ice cream industry.

The market's expansion reflects evolving consumer tastes and the industry's commitment to quality.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Ice Cream Ingredients Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The global ice cream ingredients market size was valued at US$ 50.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 93.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The consumption of ice cream is on the rise globally, driven by specialty ice cream parlors, fast-food chains, and the snackification trend. Innovative and unique eating experiences, utilizing different ingredients and flavors, are emphasized by manufacturers in the ice cream industry. According to a 2019 report by DPO International, the global ice cream market was valued at US$57.9 billion in 2018, projected to reach US$84.9 billion in the next five years.

🛍️𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦

Ice cream, a beloved treat enjoyed by people of all ages, is crafted from a combination of key ingredients that contribute to its creamy texture, rich flavor, and overall appeal. The primary ingredients in ice cream include milk, cream, sugar, and flavorings, each playing a crucial role in creating the perfect frozen dessert. Understanding the function and importance of these ingredients can help both home cooks and commercial producers achieve the desired quality and consistency in their ice cream creations.

🛍️𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦

Milk and cream form the base of ice cream, providing the essential fat and protein needed for a smooth and creamy texture. The fat content in cream contributes to the richness and mouthfeel of the ice cream, while the proteins in milk help stabilize the mixture, preventing ice crystals from forming. Depending on the desired fat content and richness, different ratios of milk and cream can be used. Whole milk and heavy cream are commonly used in traditional ice cream recipes, but variations such as skim milk or plant-based alternatives can be used to create lighter or dairy-free options.

🛍️𝐒𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

Sugar is a critical ingredient in ice cream, not only for sweetness but also for its role in texture and consistency. Sugar lowers the freezing point of the mixture, ensuring that the ice cream remains soft and scoopable even at low temperatures. Common sweeteners used in ice cream include granulated sugar, corn syrup, and honey. Additionally, alternative sweeteners such as stevia, agave syrup, and sugar alcohols can be used to create reduced-sugar or sugar-free versions. The choice of sweetener can influence the flavor and texture of the final product, allowing for customization based on dietary preferences and health considerations.

🛍️𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐝-𝐢𝐧𝐬: 𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲

Flavorings and add-ins are what make each ice cream unique and exciting. Vanilla, chocolate, and fruit purees are classic flavorings that provide a base for many ice cream varieties. Beyond these, a wide range of ingredients can be incorporated to create diverse and innovative flavors. Nuts, chocolate chips, cookie dough, and swirls of caramel or fudge add texture and complexity to the ice cream. Natural flavorings such as spices, herbs, and extracts, as well as artificial flavorings, can be used to achieve specific taste profiles. The possibilities are endless, allowing for endless creativity in ice cream making.

🛍️𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞

Stabilizers and emulsifiers are often added to commercial ice cream to improve texture, consistency, and shelf life. Stabilizers like guar gum, xanthan gum, and carrageenan help prevent ice crystals from forming and provide a smooth, creamy texture. Emulsifiers such as lecithin and mono- and diglycerides aid in the distribution of fat and water, ensuring a stable and homogenous mixture. These ingredients are used in small quantities but have a significant impact on the quality of the final product. While not always necessary in homemade ice cream, they are essential in large-scale production to maintain consistent quality and extend shelf life.

Understanding the essential ingredients of ice cream and their roles can enhance the ice cream-making process, whether at home or in commercial production. By experimenting with different combinations and additions, ice cream enthusiasts can create a wide variety of delicious and innovative frozen treats.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

• Manufacturers focus on developing novel products to meet trends such as low-sugar milk fat, lactose-free solid-not-fat (SNF), sweeteners, and others.

• Rising disposable incomes, improved standards of living, and increased spending capacity contribute to higher per capita consumption of ice cream, especially impulse ice cream.

📍𝐈𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐔𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞

• Milk fat, milk-solid-not-fat, and sweeteners are key ingredients used in significant quantities.

• Manufacturers strengthen their capabilities to meet the global demand for ice cream ingredients.

📍𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

• Increasing consumer concerns over health and the environment lead to a growing demand for organic ice cream globally.

• The popularity of ice cream is rising in developing economies, contributing to the growth of the ice cream ingredient market in the dairy sector.

📍𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• The emergence of ice cream manufacturers and their demand for novel formulations contribute to the growth of the ice cream ingredients market.

• Variants of ice cream ingredients are required for convenient quick snacks, such as ice cream bars, sandwiches, ice-lollies, cones, cups, and sticks.

• Demand for high-fat ice cream and specialty ice cream drives the need for innovative offerings in the ideal composition.

• Increasing demand for impulse and take-home ice cream is expected to fuel the demand for varied ingredients in the global ice cream ingredients market.

📍𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 :

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

• BASF SE

• Tate & Lyle

• Cargill

• Incorporated

• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

• California Dairies, Inc.

• Dairy Farmers of America

• Grassland Dairy Products Inc.

• Westland Milk Products (yili Group)

• Hilmar Ingredients

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

– On the basis of type, the dairy solids segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% and milk-solid-not-fat was the fastest growing type with a CAGR of 10.5% between 2021 and 2028.

– On the basis of application, the impulse ice cream industry accounted for about 45% of market share in 2020. However, the artisanal ice cream category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.5% during the ice cream ingredients market forecast period.

– On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific accounted for about 40% of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

