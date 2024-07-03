Dark Spirits Market Set to Reach $129.1 Billion by 2027, Reports Allied Market Research

Dark Spirits Market

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report from Allied Market Research, titled "Dark Spirits Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global dark spirits market was valued at $87.2 billion in 2019. It is projected to reach $129.1 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.

In recent years, the global dark spirits market has witnessed significant growth, driven notably by the surge in craft spirits, particularly whiskey and brandy. Craft spirits, valued for their transparency in distilling practices, experienced a remarkable 26% volume sales increase in 2019, exceeding 80 million liters in the United States alone, according to data from the American Craft Spirits Association.

Dark spirits, such as whiskey, rum, and brandy, have long been celebrated for their rich flavors, complex aromas, and sophisticated appeal. These beverages are crafted through meticulous processes that often involve aging in wooden barrels, which imparts unique characteristics and depth to the spirits. The allure of dark spirits lies not only in their taste but also in their cultural and historical significance, making them a timeless choice for both casual drinkers and connoisseurs alike.

The production of dark spirits is an art form that requires skill, patience, and attention to detail. Distillers carefully select ingredients and meticulously control the fermentation and distillation processes to achieve the desired flavor profiles. Aging the spirits in barrels made from oak or other woods plays a crucial role in developing their distinctive characteristics. This craftsmanship ensures that each bottle of dark spirits offers a unique and high-quality drinking experience, which is highly valued by enthusiasts around the world.

In recent years, there has been a resurgence in the popularity of dark spirits, driven by a growing appreciation for artisanal and premium beverages. Consumers are increasingly seeking out craft and small-batch spirits that offer unique and authentic experiences. This trend is reflected in the rise of specialty bars and tasting events dedicated to dark spirits, as well as the increasing availability of rare and limited-edition releases. Additionally, the cocktail culture has embraced dark spirits, with classic and contemporary cocktails showcasing their versatility and depth of flavor.

The future of dark spirits looks promising, with continued innovation and experimentation expected to drive the market forward. Distillers are exploring new techniques, ingredients, and aging methods to create distinctive and memorable products. Sustainability and ethical production practices are also becoming more important, with consumers showing a preference for brands that prioritize environmental responsibility. As the global market for dark spirits expands, there is a growing opportunity for new and established brands to capture the interest of a diverse and discerning audience.

Dark spirits remain a beloved choice for their rich history, meticulous craftsmanship, and complex flavors. With evolving consumer preferences and a dynamic market landscape, the appeal of dark spirits is set to endure, offering a timeless and sophisticated drinking experience for years to come.

- The craft movement, emphasizing transparency and innovation, has led to the proliferation of craft distillers globally, surpassing 2,000 in number. This trend has fostered expertise and knowledge within the industry.

- Clean label and organic trends have made an impact on the market, with launches such as Waterford Distillery's organic whiskey and Neisson's organic certified rum appealing to conscientious consumers.

- Type: The market includes whiskey, rum, and brandy, among other dark spirits.

- Distribution Channel: Sales occur through both on-trade channels (e.g., bars, restaurants) and off-trade channels (e.g., retail stores).

- Region: The market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

- Asia-Pacific dominates the global dark spirits market share and is expected to maintain its leading position.

- Whiskey leads in market share and is poised for further growth.

- The on-trade segment is projected to gain market share, with an estimated CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

- North America is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.2%.

- Anheuser-Busch InBev

- Asahi Group Holdings

- Kirin Holdings

- Diageo

- Suntory Holdings

- Pernod Ricard

- Bacardi Limited

- LT Group, Inc (Tanduay)

- The Brown–Forman Corporation

- Rémy Cointreau

With increasing consumer awareness and scrutiny of food and beverage labels, including alcohol, the demand for clean label, organic, natural, additive-free, and GMO-free dark spirits has surged. Brands like Waterford Distillery, with its release of Ireland’s first organic whiskey GAIA 1.1 priced at $110, and Neisson, with its launch of organic certified rum, have capitalized on this trend. As more players enter the organic market, the market for organic dark spirits is expected to gain significant traction, offering new flavors and products to attract consumers.

However, the global dark spirits industry has faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and restrictions worldwide have led to a significant decline in on-trade sales of dark spirits, particularly with the closure of the hospitality industry (HORECA). Moreover, the resurgence of the second wave of coronavirus in Europe and North America poses additional challenges for the industry in the near future.

