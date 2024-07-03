Airport Duty-Free Liquor Market to Hit $10.4 Billion by 2027 Amidst Travel Boom

Airport Duty-free Liquor Market

Allied Market Research forecasts robust growth in the airport duty-free liquor market, driven by rising tourism and changing consumer preferences.

Airport duty-free shops are becoming a go-to for travelers, thanks to competitive pricing and a diverse selection of premium liquors.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Airport Duty-free Liquor Market by Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the airport duty-free liquor market size was valued at $8.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $10.4 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.22% from 2021 to 2027. The airport duty-free liquor at airport shops have become a favorite destination for travelers who like to shop before starting their journey. This is due to the elimination of local import tax or the duties implemented by the government bodies.

💡𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Tourism Boom: Rise in tourism promotion and an increase in frequent fliers contribute to the growth of duty-free liquor sales at airports.

Economic Conditions: Improving economic conditions in Asia-Pacific and Oceania, coupled with a growth in disposable income, present substantial growth prospects.

Consumer Preferences: The demand for premium and exotic liquor, especially in the "others" category (beer, vodka, wine, and cognac), is on the rise, driven by changing tastes and preferences.

Market Trends: The whiskey segment holds a significant market share, while cognac gains popularity due to a surge in demand for premium spirits.

💡𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

Others Segment Dominates: In 2019, the "others" segment led by beer, vodka, wine, and cognac accounted for the highest market share.

Wine Segment Growth: Strong demand for wine, particularly from millennials, creates revenue opportunities, driven by preferences for premium and exotic flavors.

Whiskey Segment Significance: Whiskey holds the second-highest market share, reflecting a global increase in demand.

💡𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

Europe Leads: Europe dominated the market in 2019, with contributions from tourists from the Middle East, China, the U.S., and Russia. German travelers' growing interest in duty-free liquor significantly contributes to market growth.

Asia-Pacific Prospects: The Asia-Pacific market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by rising living standards and increasing disposable income among consumers.

💡𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

Regional Leadership: Europe led the market in 2019.

Whiskey Dominance: The whiskey category held the maximum market share in 2019.

💡𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players in the global airport duty-free liquor industry, including Brown-Forman, Diageo, Erdington, Bacardi, Heineken, Glen Moray, Accolade Wines, Constellation Brands, Inc., REMY COINTREAU, Pernod, and Ricard, employ strategic measures to overcome competition and enhance their global market share.

💡𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Despite the temporary setback caused by the pandemic, the airport duty-free liquor market is poised for significant growth, driven by the resurgence of travel and tourism, changing consumer preferences, and expanding opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.

The airport duty-free shops have become a favorite destination for travelers who like to shop before starting their journey. This is due to the elimination of local import tax or the duties implemented by the government bodies. This results in lesser pricing of liquor or any other products such as cosmetics, perfumes, souvenir, and others, which are available at duty-free shops.

