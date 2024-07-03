Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market to Reach $8.63 Billion by 2028

Systemic Aspergillosis and Systemic Candidiasis Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.82 billion in 2023 to $7.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. It will grow to $8.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing incidence of fungal infections, an immunocompromised patient population, improved diagnostic technologies, the rise in invasive medical procedures, and the global spread of infections.

Increase in Incidence of Fungal Diseases Driving Market Growth

The increase in the incidence of fungal diseases is expected to propel the growth of the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market going forward. Fungal diseases refer to infections caused by fungi that can affect various body parts, resulting in multiple symptoms and complications. These diseases include cutaneous skin infections, respiratory infections, and systemic infections. Fungal diseases are treated with antifungal medications such as oral azoles, voriconazole, and liposomal amphotericin B. For instance, in March 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, in the US, the clinical cases of Candida auris, an emerging fungus, increased from 476 in 2019 to 1,471 in 2021. Screening cases increased threefold from 2020 to 2021, to 4,041. Therefore, the increase in the incidence of fungal disease is driving the growth of the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market report are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc., Shionogi & Co. Ltd., Cipla Limited, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd., Cidara Therapeutics Inc., T2 Biosystems Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Grupo Ferrer International S.A., Entasis Therapeutics Inc., NovaDigm Therapeutics Inc., F2G Ltd., Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc., ContraFect Corporation, Enzon Pharmaceutical Inc., Pacgen Life Science Corporation, Biosergen AS, N8 Medical LLC

Focus on Next-Generation Anti-Fungal Drug Agents

Major companies operating in the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market are focusing on advanced solutions, such as next-generation anti-fungal drug agents, to meet the growing demand for more effective and targeted treatments. Next-generation anti-fungal drug agents refer to advanced medications designed to combat fungal infections more effectively, often leveraging innovative mechanisms or formulations to enhance efficacy and reduce resistance. For instance, in October 2023, BDR Pharmaceutical, a US-based pharmaceutical company, launched Zisavel capsules for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis. Zisavel belongs to the family of isavuconazole, a class of medications called azole antifungals. Isavuconazole plays an important role in the treatment of invasive aspergillosis. The product will be available in 100 mg capsules and is the first line of treatment for the aforementioned fungal infections.

Segments:

•Type: Systemic Oral Azoles, Voriconazole, Liposomal Amphotericin B, Topical Antifungal Agents, Other Types

•Application: Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis (ABPA), Chronic Pulmonary Aspergillosis (CPA), Gastrointestinal Candidiasis, Genitourinary Tract Candidiasis, Other Applications

•End User: Clinic, Hospital, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the systemic aspergillosis and systemic candidiasis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

