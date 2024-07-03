Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,561 in the last 365 days.

Michigan Street Artist, Tailored Truth, Takes Stand for the Community with Powerful Artwork

Thought provoking street art by Artist Tailored Truth depicting social issues dealing with police and people of color, but also has more meanings using the colors of Israel and Gaza, characters names and places of origins, and so much more all meaning War

“War vs. Peace” Street Artwork by artist Tailored Truth who is overlooking the artwork.

"Courage to Grow" street art piece in Graffiti Alley in Ann Arbor by Tailored Truth covering hateful words with this familiar character

"Courage to Grow" Street Art work in progress by Tailored Truth

"Capitalizing On The Situation” Street Artwork by artist Tailored Truth depicting Capitalist taking advantage of a situation where people turn against someone in a mob like manner as a fresh tiki torch vendor.

"Capitalizing On The Situation” Street Artwork by artist Tailored Truth.

Tailored Truth is not just an artist, but a positive force within various communities, using his skills to uplift and beautify public spaces.

MICHIGAN, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailored Truth, a versatile street artist, graffiti artist, muralist, and graphic designer, has made a name for himself in the art scene. However, his latest project goes beyond creating visually stunning and thought-provoking pieces. Tailored Truth has partnered with local community members to reclaim spaces that were once covered with hate speech and symbols, using his powerful artwork to spread messages of love and unity.

In recent years, there has been a rise in hate speech and symbols in public spaces, causing discomfort and division within communities. Tailored Truth recognized the impact of these negative messages and decided to take action. With the support of community members, he has transformed these spaces into vibrant and meaningful works of art, sending a powerful message of inclusivity and acceptance.

Through his partnership with local communities, Tailored Truth has been able to create a positive impact and bring people together. His artwork not only beautifies the spaces but also serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and standing against hate. The community members have been actively involved in the process, providing ideas and support, making this project a true collaboration between the artist and the community.

"Michigan is my home, and it is such a beautiful place with so many different types of communities and spaces. You may know me as Tailored Truth, or maybe some of you know me as PIXL, I Seek Knowledge (ISK), or Lord of Light (LOL). But whatever you know me as, it takes all of us together to make a community. Let's create our community and its spaces our way, together."

Tailored Truth's work has received widespread recognition and praise, not only for its artistic value but also for its meaningful messages. His partnership with local communities has sparked a movement of reclaiming public spaces and spreading positivity. As the project continues to grow, Tailored Truth hopes to inspire others to take action and make a difference in their own communities.

Tailored Truth's powerful artwork and partnership with local communities serve as a reminder that art has the power to bring people together and create positive change. His dedication to reclaiming spaces and spreading messages of love and unity is an inspiration to communities around the world.

To learn more about Tailored Truth and his work, visit, follow, and contact him on his social media below.

Taylor Ladd
I Seek Knowledge
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
TikTok

You just read:

Michigan Street Artist, Tailored Truth, Takes Stand for the Community with Powerful Artwork

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more