Christian Care Communities and Services Implements Latest Technology in Brain Health and Fall Prevention
We were drawn to GaitBetter not only because it promotes active aging, but also because GaitBetter is part of the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP.”MESQUITE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Care Communities and Services, a leading provider of senior living services in Dallas, Texas operated by Boncrest Resource Group and managed by Oakdale Seniors Alliance, is proud to announce the installation of the revolutionary GaitBetter system within its Mesquite community. This innovative technology aims to enhance the safety, mobility, and overall well-being of residents within the community.
— Maurice Rosenbaum
The GaitBetter system represents a significant advancement in senior care technology, leveraging the latest studies that show a decline in cognitive capacity, specifically executive function, is the key driver for lower mobility and an increased risk of falls among older adults. GaitBetter uses the latest in virtual reality technology to reverse this cognitive decline by making any treadmill a personalized motor-cognitive training device.
"We are excited to introduce the GaitBetter system to our community," said Kristen Mazza, Executive Director at Christian Care Community. "The quality of life of our residents are our top priorities, and this technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the highest quality of care."
Unlike traditional fall prevention methods, which rely on passive interventions, such as handrails and assistive devices, the GaitBetter system incorporates recognized best practices in neuroplasticity. By simulating real-life scenarios and challenges, such as navigating obstacles or crossing busy streets, the system helps residents regain their confidence in walking and maintain key social connections.
"We believe that empowering residents with tools and resources to maintain their mobility is essential for their overall health and happiness," added Maurice Rosenbaum, CEO of Boncrest Resource Group. "We were drawn to GaitBetter not only because it promotes active aging, but also because GaitBetter is part of the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP, an unparalleled innovation ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge thinkers in the longevity technology space.”
The GaitBetter system offers personalized training programs tailored to the individual needs and abilities of each resident. As the resident progress through the program, they receive a higher score and are able to track their improvements over time.
The installation of the GaitBetter system underscores Christian Care Communities and Services’ commitment to embracing innovative solutions to enhance the lives of its residents. By harnessing the power of technology and virtual reality, the community continues to pioneer new approaches to senior care that prioritize safety, independence, and quality of life.
For more information about Christian Care Communities and Services, please visit christiancaretexas.org
Christian Care Communities and Services is a leading provider of senior living services in Dallas, Texas. Committed to enriching the lives of its residents, the community offers a range of housing options, healthcare services, and amenities designed to promote independence, dignity, and well-being. With a focus on compassion and excellence, Christian Care Communities and Services strives to create a supportive and nurturing environment where residents can thrive.
CCRC resident training on GaitBetter to avoid falls