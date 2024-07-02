Ukraine receives critically needed equipment to bolster energy system before winter

On 28 June, Artur Lorkowski, Director of the Energy Community Secretariat, Svitlana Grynchuk, Deputy Minister of Energy, and Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrenergo, visited the installation of three shunt reactors worth a total of €4.4 million. The reactors were purchased by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund (UESF), in response to serious damages caused by a Russian drone attack.

“The transmission system operator Ukraine has suffered greatly from Russian attacks. These reactors will aid Ukrenergo in safeguarding and restoring transmission capabilities, and donors are committed to supporting their efforts through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund,” said Artur Lorkowski.

The UESF was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission, to mitigate the impact of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure. It allows governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to provide financial support to the Ukrainian energy sector.

“Thanks to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, we can quickly restore high-voltage facilities after Russian attacks and prepare for the next heating season,” said Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of NPC Ukrenergo.

