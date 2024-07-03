Environmental Energy Harvesting Technology Developed in India
INFRGY’s device amplifies energy by harnessing ambient electromagnetic energy
Our goal is to introduce INFRGY’s technology, which incorporates both renewable and wireless energy, to the world. The potential is limitless”INDIA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFRGY LLC showcases a device which converts radio frequency (RF) signals into electricity. It transmits RF signals and amplifies it with electromagnetic energy harnessed from the environment. The amplified energy output has been tested and documented by the University of Kashmir’s Institute of Technology. The resulting energy output may be used in a combination of wired and wireless devices.
— Parvez Rishi
The novel device performs multiple functions at the same time, and can be thought of as several devices in one. It transmits an ultra-high frequency RF signal, which is converted into DC electricity. It also captures electromagnetic energy in the environment and converts it into DC current. The combined energy can then be used as DC current or further converted into AC current. More testing and research is being conducted at high technology institutions in India.
Co-founder Parvez Rishi feels that corroboration is the key to widespread adoption of this technology. “Although we have documented and verified our claims at the Institute of Technology, we understand that there will be skepticism about the ability to harvest enough ambient energy for output to exceed input. However, ambient energy is already being harvested from sources like the sun, wind and water.” He goes on to say, “we would like to thank the University of Kashmir for testing our prototype, and welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our technology to other interested parties. We look forward to further development with industry and academic partners.”
The high demand for fossil fuels has pushed researchers and innovators to search for renewable energy technologies to mitigate the effects of air pollution and greenhouse gases on the planet. Parvez Rishi adds: “Our goal is to introduce INFRGY’s technology, which incorporates both renewable and wireless energy, to the world. The potential is limitless”.
