Author Dorion K. Hilliard to Discuss Science behind Biology and Community on REELSTREETTALK

Exploring the Wonders of Biology and the Biosphere: An In-Depth Conversation on REELSTREETTALKLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where unity and inclusivity are more important than ever, Dorion K. Hilliard, Sr. presents a groundbreaking perspective on life and community in his latest book, BLAC ACTS "The Biosphere Of Molecular Energy Is ME"
Within his latest blog The S.C.I.E.N.C.E. Of BIOLOGY & ME! Why Life Works In A Community And Not As Individual Cell Mates. This compelling work takes readers on an enlightening journey through the biological foundations of life, shedding light on how humans and like cells thrive in a cohesive and integrated community rather than in isolation. Tune in to the next episode of ReelStreetTalk @ BLACACTS.com where Dorion will defines the Biosphere Of Me.
The author posits a revolutionary idea: without light, every person's skin tone is BLAC!. This profound metaphor illustrates the idea that beneath superficial differences, humans share an intrinsic oneness. In darkness, our physical distinctions vanish, and what remains is our collective humanity. This analogy serves as a powerful reminder that race and color are constructs that fade away when we focus on our shared essence. In a world often divided by these constructs, Hilliard advocates for a perspective shift towards unity and mutual respect.
At the heart of his work is a deep dive into the S.C.I.E.N.C.E. of biology, using the behavior of cells as a mirror to human society. Cells are the basic building blocks of life, which demonstrate that collaboration and interaction are fundamental to growth and survival. Just as cells reproduce and grow stronger through their interactions with one another, humans also flourish through connection and community.
Defining the Biosphere Of ME:
The biosphere (from Greek βίος bíos "life" and σφαῖρα sphaira "sphere"), also known as the ecosphere (from Greek οἶκος oîkos "environment" and σφαῖρα), is the worldwide sum of all ecosystems. It can also be termed the zone of life on Earth. The biosphere is virtually a closed system with regard to matter, with minimal inputs and outputs. Regarding energy, it is an open system, with photosynthesis capturing solar energy at a rate of around 100 terawatts. By the most general biophysiological definition, the biosphere is the global ecological system integrating all living beings and their relationships, including their interaction with the elements of the lithosphere, cryosphere, hydrosphere, and atmosphere. The biosphere is postulated to have evolved, beginning with a process of biopoiesis (life created naturally from non-living matter, such as simple organic compounds) or biogenesis (life created from living matter), at least some 3.5 billion years ago.
Earth is the only place in the universe known to harbor life, where it exists in multiple environments. The origin of life on Earth was at least 3.5 billion years ago, possibly as early as 3.8-4.1 billion years ago. Since its emergence, life has persisted in several geological environments. The Earth's biosphere extends down to at least 10 km (6.2 mi) below the seafloor, up to 41–77 km (25–48 mi) into the atmosphere, and includes soil, hydrothermal vents, and rock.
The author eloquently explains that cells do not function in isolation; they are part of a larger system where each one plays a vital role just as atoms does on an atomic scale. The interactions between cells are essential for the health and neurovitality of the organism like atoms collide to make compounds. This interconnectedness is mirrored in human societies, where collaboration and interdependence lead to innovation, collective strength and resilience.
The idea behind The S.C.I.E.N.C.E. Of BIOLOGY & ME! Hilliard delves into the concept of interdependence, drawing parallels between cellular formation, functions and the atomic scale of human relationships.
Cells communicate, adapt, and support one another, creating a dynamic equilibrium that sustains life, atoms attract opposites to form Ionic Bonds to form compounds and grow stronger. Similarly, human societies thrive on the principles of cooperation, empathy, and shared goals. The author emphasizes that just as cells rely on their community to survive and prosper, humans must embrace their interdependence to build a harmonious and robust society.
Hilliard's work challenges readers to rethink their perspectives on individuality and community. He argues that just as cells cannot exist in a vacuum, neither can humans. By fostering a sense of belonging and interconnectedness, we can overcome the divisions that hinder our progress. His upcoming book will encourages readers to break down the barriers of race and color, recognizing that our true strength lies in our unity. Join the latest podcast every Wednesday @ www.blacacts.com to revive the humanity in All Of US (We-I=US) or buy his book BLAC ACTS "Biological Linguistics Acquired Cognition - Art Culture Technology Science" on Amazon.com
The S.C.I.E.N.C.E. Of BIOLOGY & ME! Why Life Works In A Community And Not As Individual Cell Mates is a timely and thought-provoking exploration of the power of community. By drawing parallels between the biological behavior of cells and human society, Hilliard offers a fresh and compelling argument for unity and interdependence. His book is a must-read for anyone interested in fostering a more inclusive, understanding, and cohesive world.
