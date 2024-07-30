PrestoSmile® Powered By Patent Pending Dental AI Announces Partnership With GnA Consult
PrestoSmile®,a cutting-edge AI-powered dental tech company, is thrilled to partner with Greg Essenmacher, CEO of GnA Consult, a top full arch dentistry expert.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoSmile®, the cutting-edge dental technology company powered by specialized AI, is thrilled to announce its newest partnership with Greg Essenmacher, CEO of GnA Consult, a renowned expert in full arch dentistry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Presto Guru, combining the innovative solutions of PrestoSmile® with Greg's extensive expertise to help dentists secure more full arch cases and provide them with custom strategies for success.
Billie Prisby, CEO of PrestoSmile®, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to welcome Greg Essenmacher the CEO of GnA Consult to the Presto Guru family. With Greg's deep knowledge and experience in full arch dentistry, we are confident that together, we will empower dentists to explore new opportunities and achieve their goals in the field."
Greg Essenmacher, CEO of GnA Consult, shared his perspective on the collaboration, saying, "For over a decade of my 18 years in the dental industry, I have been dedicated to helping Full Arch clinicians maximize their potential and profitability. Partnering with PrestoSmile® allows us to provide dentists with the support and resources they need to excel in full arch dentistry and navigate the complexities of the field effectively."
The partnership between PrestoSmile® and GnA Consult is crucial for the dental community as it brings together cutting-edge technology and expert knowledge in full arch dentistry. Access to experts like Greg Essenmacher is imperative for dentists looking to enhance their skills, expand their practices, and stay competitive in the rapidly evolving field of dentistry.
By providing dentists with direct access to industry experts through the Presto Guru platform, practitioners can benefit from personalized guidance, innovative strategies, and proven best practices that can help them elevate their practice and deliver exceptional patient care.
This partnership underscores the commitment of PrestoSmile® and GnA Consult to support the dental community by offering comprehensive solutions and empowering dentists to succeed in full arch dentistry. Together, they aim to revolutionize the way dentists approach complex cases, improve patient outcomes, and drive growth in the dental industry.
