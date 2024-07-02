Fenix Lighting Launches the HP35R Rechargeable Headlamp: Optimal Lighting for Industrial and Professional Needs
Extreme Illumination with Fenix HP35R: The Ultimate Headlamp for Professionals!DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenix Lighting is excited to introduce the HP35R Professional Headlamp, a high-performance lighting solution designed specifically for industrial and pro use. Engineered to deliver extreme brightness and long-lasting battery life, the HP35R was designed for demanding environments and extreme conditions.
Product Highlights:
*Exceptional Brightness and Range: The HP35R headlamp offers a maximum output of 4000 lumens with a range of almost 500 yards, ensuring visibility in the darkest and most challenging settings.
*Versatile Lighting Modes: With twelve different lighting modes, including four spotlight levels, four floodlight levels, and four combined levels, users can easily adjust the light to suit various tasks and conditions.
*Professional-Grade Durability: Built to withstand the rigors of industrial environments, the HP35R features impact resistance up to 2 meters and an IP66 rating, making it dustproof and resistant to heavy rain.
*Advanced Power Management: Equipped with a battery pack containing two built-in 5000mAh batteries, the headlamp can also function as a power bank to charge other devices. The battery case includes a red safety light for added visibility and safety.
*SAR Edition: The Search and Rescue (SAR) edition of the HP35R comes with a heat-resistant silicone headband and helmet clips, ensuring secure attachment to helmets. This edition is specifically designed for use in high-heat environments and professional rescue operations.
*User-Friendly Design: The headlamp features a rotary and button combo switch, allowing for easy adjustment between spotlight, floodlight, or both. This intuitive design ensures quick and efficient operation in critical situations.
Why Choose the Fenix HP35R?
The Fenix HP35R designed for professionals working in extreme conditions, it's powerful illumination, robust construction, and versatile functionality make it an asset for industrial workers, cavers, and search and rescue teams. Whether navigating through dark tunnels, conducting intricate repairs, or coordinating rescue operations, the HP35R delivers reliable performance and peace of mind.
Availability:
The Fenix HP35R Rechargeable Headlamp is now available for purchase on the Fenix Lighting website. For more information and to place an order, visit Fenix HP35R Professional Headlamp.
About Fenix Lighting
Fenix Lighting is the official U.S. distributor of Fenix products, known for delivering high-quality lighting solutions to a wide range of customers. From LED flashlights and headlamps to lanterns and bike lights, Fenix Lighting is committed to providing innovative and reliable products that meet the needs of professionals and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
