LAGO Innovation Fund Facilitates $10 Million Investment in G.O.A.T. Foods – A Game-Changer in the Snack Industry
We’re impressed at the customer-centric approach and growth trajectory of G.O.A.T. Foods in just three years, as well as being fans and customers of their products”CHICAGO, IL , USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO), a private credit fund supporting high-growth companies across major industries, announces that it has facilitated a $10 million investment in G.O.A.T. Foods, a family-owned business that is redefining the snack, confectionery and baked goods markets with their elevated multi-channel customer experience model. From Licorice.com, Pretzels.com, Caramels.com, Chocolate.com and Taffy.com, customers can find a vast selection of high quality, curated products for any need, occasion or craving. The company is also planning to launch additional product categories by working with more vendors to further expand its offerings.
“A great aspect of our business is being able to work with so many innovative companies in different industries, and we’re impressed at the growth trajectory of G.O.A.T. in just three years, as well as being fans and customers of their products,” notes Heather La Freniere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAGO. “Their customer-centric approach is significant and we look forward to being a part of this next stage of evolution for G.O.A.T. Foods.”
According to analysts, the snack and confectionary sector is poised for more opportunity. The National Confectioners Association’s State of Treating 2024 report on category sales performance (Source: Euromonitor|Passport Model January 2024,) states “a total of $48.8 billion in confectionary sales, including chocolate, non-chocolate candy and gum.” Also of note, “more than 8 in 10 Americans celebrate Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween and the winter holidays with 64% of total confectionary sales taking place during these holidays.”
“Since our launch in 2021, we’ve seen incredible growth as we maximize the success of the direct-to-consumer (DTC) model in the snacking industry, and are excited to offer even more choice for both returning and new customers as we increase our product categories,” said Jonathan Packer, co-founder of G.O.A.T. Foods. “We’re thrilled that LAGO decided to work with us in support of our business goals and advancing our company to the next level of growth.”
About LAGO
LAGO Innovation Fund, part of LAGO Asset Management, supports growth by delivering customized term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments to founders and investors of high-growth “disruptor” companies. Through its experienced team with expertise in private credit, LAGO specializes in providing capital, typically from $3-$30MM to fuel the growth of emerging leaders in a wide range of sectors including XaaS, Mobility, AI, Climate Tech, Space Tech, Health + Wellness, Clean Beauty + Skincare and E-Commerce. The company acts as a partner to structure founder-friendly investments that provide incremental, longer-term investable capital to drive market penetration and ultimately the value of a business. To learn more, visit LAGO Innovation Fund and follow on LinkedIn.
About G.O.A.T. Foods
G.O.A.T. Foods is a family-owned business created by multi-exit entrepreneurs in the snack and candy industry. The company’s mission is to disrupt the massive, stale markets with elevated, creative and easily shareable product experiences for individuals, groups and personal and corporate gifting needs. The team aims to provide best-in-class products with premier packaging using category killer domain names to dominate each category through a multi-channel approach. To learn more visit G.O.A.T. Foods.
