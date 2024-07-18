Partnership Announcement: PrestoSmile® Powered By AI and DoubleMint Ventures
PrestoSmile® and DoubleMint Ventures partner to revolutionize dental education and practice with cutting-edge dental AI technology.FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrestoSmile® and DoubleMint Ventures are proud to unveil their groundbreaking partnership that is set to redefine the dental landscape from education through seasoned practice, integrating the best and most specialized dental AI technology. By combining the innovative solutions of both companies, they aim to revolutionize the industry, reduce burnout, increase fulfillment and excitement among dental team members, ultimately enhancing patient engagement and improving training methods in a seamless and efficient manner.
Billie Prisby, the CEO of PrestoSmile®, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "At PrestoSmile®, we are dedicated to transforming the dental experience for both patients and providers. Our partnership with DoubleMint Ventures allows us to leverage cutting-edge technology and specialized AI solutions to drive positive change in the industry, promoting a culture of innovation and excellence."
Sam Strain, Managing Partner of DoubleMint Ventures, shared her perspective on the partnership, saying, "I'm always looking for the Next Women-Led Unicorn, and I believe we found it with PrestoSmile®. There is a new generation of Whitneys, Gwyneths, and Reeses emerging in Oral health, and we are in search of these trailblazers with DoubleMint Ventures."
The collaboration between PrestoSmile® and DoubleMint Ventures brings together a wealth of expertise and resources with a shared vision to empower dental practices, enhance patient care, and shape the future of dentistry. By integrating PrestoSmile®'s patent-pending specialized AI technology and DoubleMint Ventures' industry-leading innovations, the partnership aims to drive significant advancements in the field, setting new standards for excellence and efficiency.
