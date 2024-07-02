Ammar Jali

Ammar Jali Offers Tips on How to Increase Cost Efficiency When Running a Franchise Business

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES , July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a recent meetup with small and medium-sized enterprises in the franchise business, Ammar Jali shared invaluable insights on enhancing cost efficiency. His tips, drawn from years of experience in the franchise industry, were well-received by attendees looking to streamline their operations and improve profitability.

Focus on Energy Efficiency

Ammar Jali emphasized the significant cost savings that can be achieved by implementing energy-efficient practices. He recommended replacing traditional lighting with LED lights, which use less electricity and have a longer lifespan, reducing replacement costs. Additionally, upgrading to energy-efficient appliances can lower energy consumption and utility bills. Ammar Jali also suggested installing smart thermostats to optimize heating and cooling systems, ensuring they operate only when necessary. He said these changes, although requiring high initial investment, can lead to substantial long-term savings and contribute to environmental sustainability, enhancing the brand's image.

Leverage The Power of Technology

Ammar Jali highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in managing repetitive tasks and improving the hiring process. AI-powered tools, he said, can automate the screening of job applicants, quickly filtering through resumes to identify the best candidates based on predefined criteria. This saves time and ensures a more objective and efficient hiring process. For repetitive administrative tasks, Jali said, AI can handle scheduling, payroll processing, and inventory management, freeing employees to focus on more strategic and customer-facing activities. Implementing AI solutions, he said, can reduce operational costs and improve overall productivity.

Prioritize Labor Management

Ammar Jali said that optimizing labor management is another crucial step for controlling costs in a franchise business. Ammar Jali advised the SMEs to use advanced scheduling software to align staffing levels with customer demand patterns. He said this helps avoid overstaffing during slow periods and understaffing during peak times. Additionally, cross-training employees to perform multiple roles increases workforce flexibility and ensures that operations run smoothly even when unexpected absences occur. Ammar Jali said that franchises can maintain high service standards by closely monitoring labor costs and adjusting schedules accordingly while minimizing labor expenses.

Be Conscious of Fixed Costs

Real estate is often one of the most significant expenses for a franchise, Ammar Jali said. He recommended regularly reviewing lease agreements to identify opportunities for cost savings. Negotiating better lease terms or seeking locations with lower rent can significantly reduce overhead costs. He also suggested exploring options for subleasing unused space or sharing facilities with complementary businesses to maximize the use of the property. Being proactive in managing real estate costs, Jali said, can lead to significant savings and improve the financial health of the franchise.

Find Techniques to Retain Already Attained Customers

Customer retention is a crucial driver of long-term profitability, and Ammar Jali emphasized the importance of loyalty programs and incentives. He said franchises can encourage continued patronage and increase customer lifetime value by offering rewards, discounts, or special promotions to repeat customers. Ammar Jali pointed out that loyalty programs also provide valuable data on customer preferences and purchasing behavior, which can be used to tailor marketing strategies and improve service offerings. Effective loyalty programs, he emphasized, not only boost sales but also foster a strong connection between the brand and its customers.

Keep Employees on The Cutting Edge Of Knowledge

Lastly, Ammar Jali said that investing in employee training is essential for maintaining high service standards and operational efficiency. He stressed that well-trained employees are more productive, make fewer mistakes, and provide better customer service. Training programs should cover job-specific skills and soft skills such as communication and problem-solving. Regular training updates ensure employees stay current with industry best practices and technological advancements. He noted that franchises can improve employee satisfaction and retention by fostering a culture of continuous learning, leading to lower recruitment and training costs over time.

Ammar Jali's business philosophy centers around exceptional customer service and consistency, principles that have guided his successful career in the franchise industry. His emphasis on nurturing and rewarding hard-working employees has created a positive work environment and fostered a culture of mutual respect and growth. Ammar Jali's innovative marketing strategies, including social media and mobile apps, have kept his franchises competitive and appealing to a broad customer base.

