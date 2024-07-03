Polyga Inc. Launches PointKit Scan – Next-Gen 3D Scanning Software With Advanced Post-Processing Tools

Polyga PointKit Scan

The PointKit Scan software simplifies the learning curve for users of all technical levels, allowing them to edit and transform 3D data from any capture device.

PointKit Scan is a mesh processing platform that's positioned between MeshLab and Geomagic. Its powerful industrial tools are more user-friendly than MeshLab and less complex than Geomagic.” — Thomas Tong

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polyga Inc., a leading manufacturer of professional 3D scanning hardware and software, is proud to announce the release of PointKit Scan . It’s a powerful 3D scanning application that replaces FlexScan3D, one of their earliest software solutions.The PointKit Scan software simplifies the learning curve for users of all technical levels, allowing them to edit and transform 3D data from any capture device. In developing this solution, Polyga’s primary focus is to streamline the 3D scanning experience, address complex cleanup challenges, and create a distraction-free UI.What’s New In PointKit Scan?- Streamlined User Interface and Workflow: A more intuitive and user-friendly UI to enhance the scanning experience.- Enhanced Mesh Optimization tools: Include mesh simplification, decimation, and remeshing while preserving important details.- Upgraded Visualization and Rendering: Realistic lighting, shading, and material finishes enable users to preview meshes with greater realism.- Improved Performance: A new real-time alignment algorithm aligns thousands of frames in minutes, facilitating faster scanning of both organic and mechanical objects.The PointKit Scan app workflows include Import & Align, Fast Editing, Inspect Data, Connect & Scan, and Real Time Alignment. This 3D scanning software will benefit various applications, including reverse engineering, metrology, cultural preservation, healthcare, entertainment, defense, and aerospace.The Polyga PointKit Scan app offers a free plan, allowing users to experience the product’s interface and grasp its capabilities, though with limited features.Thomas Tong, CEO & Founder of Polyga, reflects on this achievement: “As we evolve and focus on new software applications, the Polyga team strives to reinvent the 3D scanning experience and deliver hassle-free results. Pre-configured settings provide professional outputs with just a few clicks, while manual adjustment tools are also available. With PointKit Scan, the 3D scanning process has never been easier!”Polyga Inc. is a global leader in 3D scanning research and development, with passionate engineers who have been building industrial 3D scanning products since 2016. We develop hardware and software automation solutions for mesh processing, measurement, and analysis across various platforms, from embedded to cloud-based. Our expertise allows us to create customized 3D scanners designed to meet unique requirements.With a deep commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Polyga continues to be a global leader in 3D Scanning. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Polyga operates on six continents through a vast network of resellers and distributors.Polyga | Contact+1 (604) 249-1554contact@polyga.comLearn more about PointKit Scan features here

Introducing PointKit Scan — Polyga's New 3D Scanning Software Application!