Long Time Minnesota Viking Anthony Barr’s Non-Profit Honors the "Perfect Pairing", Malik Rucker, and Chanda Smith-Baker

Under Review 2024 Event Information

On July 12, Raise The Barr will recognize Malik and Chanda as the inaugural Perfect Pairing at Under Review Twin Cities, 2024.

There are negative stereotypes about single mothers and their children. Statistics and media represent us as broken or less than.” — Lori Barr

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raise The Barr honors the remarkable mother-son duo Malik Rucker and Chanda Smith-Baker as this year's "Perfect Pairing." This dynamic duo exemplifies the strength and resilience of single-parent families and embodies Raise The Barr's mission and values.

Raise The Barr, co-founded by 4x Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr and his mother, Lori Barr, is dedicated to addressing poverty and enhancing economic opportunities and mobility for single-parent families through access to higher education.

On July 12, Raise The Barr will recognize Malik and Chanda as the inaugural Perfect Pairing, along with six other nominees from local corporate and community organizations who represent all family types, a commitment to education and community leadership. We invite you to join us in celebrating our Perfect Pairings at Under Review Twin Cities, 2024.

Event Details:

-Date: July 12th, 2024

-Location: The 1893 at the Historic Grain Belt, 1215 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

-Highlights: Top-shelf beverage and food pairings, live music, exclusive auction prizes.

"There are negative stereotypes about single mothers and their children,” says Lori Barr, Co-Founder of Raise the Barr. “Statistics and media represent us as broken or less than. By celebrating the beauty and love of ALL family types, we acknowledge the value and contributions made by single mothers, who set the example of strength, determination, and acceptance that their children continue to model, benefitting our communities and showing what is possible for all of us, no matter the circumstance."

Raise The Barr is a 2Gen program led by a 2Gen Team on a mission to maximize the potential of every individual. Co-founded by NFL linebacker Anthony Barr and his mother, Lori Barr, in 2016, Raise the Barr is committed to increasing the economic mobility for single-parent students in Minnesota and Southern California by providing them with the holistic resources they need to complete their education, including resources they need for their children to thrive.

Since 2016, RTB has awarded over $1.2 million in tuition, emergency grants, and basic needs support to single-parent scholars in Minnesota and California.

- 86 cents of every dollar raised in 2023 went directly to support our scholars.

- 95% of our scholarship recipients are still enrolled or have graduated.

- 98% of our scholarship recipients are single mothers.

Nominations for Perfect Pairings are closed, but VIP access, tables, and individual tickets are on sale now. VIP access will offer an intimate experience of hearing Chanda, Malik, Anthony, and Lori share their experiences of parenting while raising children who later went on to beat the odds and negative statistics to become highly successful in their chosen professions.

The panel discussion during the VIP experience will be moderated by Brittney Ermon who will dive into the personal stories of our award winners.

About Raise The Barr:

Raise The Barr is a nonprofit organization co-founded by long time Minnesota Viking Anthony Barr and his mother, Lori Barr. The organization is committed to addressing poverty and enhancing economic opportunities and mobility for single-parent families by providing access to higher education.

Learn more at raisethebarr.org

###