Bill Taylor Brings Mountain Soul To Bob Seger's 'Roll Me Away'
Third Single From All-star Tribute Album, Silver Bullet Bluegrass on Lonesome Day Records
What a song. Because I know what it’s like when you need to get away from it all. Sometimes you just gotta do it and to hell with anyone that tries to slow you down.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentuckian Bill Taylor brings mountain soul to “Roll Me Away,” the third radio single from the all-star tribute to Bob Seger, SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS (Lonesome Day Records distributed by SONY/The Orchard). The track drops July 5 on all streaming platforms, and the album will be available (vinyl, disc, streaming) July 12.
— Bill Taylor
Taylor’s twang and unique phrasing make for a memorable twist on this rock classic, which premiered on Bluegrass Today. There is a genuine sense of freedom as he sings of climbing on his big two-wheeler, taking a bead on the northern plains and rolling that power on. It is a song about journeys and choices, the untraveled path and the unknowable future. Mostly it’s about hope - and Taylor sings it with all the fevered conviction of a new convert.
Roll, roll me away
I’m gonna roll me away tonight
Gotta keep rollin’, gotta keep ridin’
Keep searchin’ til I find what’s right
And as the sunset faded, I spoke to the faintest first starlight
And I said next time
Next time
We’ll get it right
Roll me away
Roll me away
Come on
Roll me away
Roll (B. Seger)
For Taylor, who grew up listening to Seger on cassette, a spot on this tribute album is truly meaningful. “And what a song,” he notes. “Because I know what it’s like when you need to get away from it all. Sometimes you just gotta do it and to hell with anyone that tries to slow you down.”
Produced by Randall Deaton and engineered by Deaton and Jimmy Nutt, the track hums with energy. Deaton notes that Shawn Brock, a mutual friend, introduced him to Bill. “Shawn swore that Bill could knock this out of the park, and I knew after one pass that he was right,” Deaton says. “I love working with a great vocalist because you can immediately bypass the ‘great’ and go for ‘extraordinary.’ And we got there.” Tastemaker Donald Teplyske (Fervor Coulee) is certainly a fan, noting that “Taylor's 'Roll Me Away' strikes powerfully.”
Recorded at Lonesome Day Recording Studio, Booneville, KY and The NuttHouse Recording Studio, Muscle Shoals, AL, “Roll Me Away” features the singular talents of top-tier musicians Stephen Mougin (Guitar), Shawn Brock (Mandolin), Ned Luberecki (Banjo), Mike Bub (Bass), Shawn Lane (Fiddle), and Wayne Bridge (Dobro). Shawn Lane contributed the harmony vocals.
Radio programmers can access the song via AirPlay Direct, CDX and Play MPE. Fans can pre-order “Roll Me Away” and SILVER BULLET BLUEGRASS now.
Find Bill on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Follow Lonesome Day Records on their website, Facebook, and YouTube.
ABOUT BILL TAYLOR
Bill Taylor is a founding member of the popular Eastern Kentucky newcomers, The Appalachian Heatherns. While Taylor describes his style as “Americana,” there is a distinctive “mountain soul” sound in his voice that hearkens to the hills and hollers of his home. Bill began singing and playing bass at Pentecostal churches and he has honed his talents from the age of 13. He now plays guitar as well – in honky tonks and larger venues. He counts Keith Whitley, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Benjamin Todd, Tyler Childers, Conway Twitty, Hank Williams Sr. and Jr., and Charlie Daniels as his main musical influences. Taylor credits mentors Billy Taylor, Sr., Shawn Brock, Jon Grace and Jason Partin for his early success. A talented songwriter, Bill believes that every song should tell a story and resonate with listeners on an emotional level. A lifelong fisherman, Taylor enjoys searching out crappie, bluegill and catfish on waterways near his Middlesboro, KY base. A gamer, Bill still sneaks in time for Zelda and Destiny. He treasures family time with his wife and two children and dogs, Ghost and Todd.
ABOUT LONESOME DAY RECORDS
Located in Booneville, KY, the company was established by audio engineer and record producer Randall Deaton in 2002. The label has released top charting Bluegrass and Country albums and singles by renowned artists such as Ralph Stanley II, Larry Cordle, Blue Moon Rising, Girls, Guns and Glory, Shotgun Holler, Fred Eaglesmith, Lou Reid & Carolina, Darrell Webb, Randy Kohrs, Richard Bennett, Sarah Borges, Tim Shelton, Steve Gulley, Keith Garrett, Robert Hale, Ward Hayden, and Jeff Parker. The label’s artists have also made appearances on national television shows, including Eaglesmith on The Late Show with David Letterman, Shotgun Holler on The Josh Wolf Show, and Borges’ song “I’ll Show You How” featured in the premiere of the NBC series, The Night Shift. Lonesome Day Records has maintained a strong presence on Sirius/XM Radio over the last two decades. After a period of dormancy, the label will be releasing new projects in 2024, bringing the best of Bluegrass/Americana music to the marketplace.
