OffChain Announces Inaugural Global Conference During Malaysia’s Inaugural Blockchain Week 2024
OffChain, a community for Web3 enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its first-ever conference, set to take place as part of Malaysia’s Inaugural Blockchain WeekKUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OffChain, a global community for Web3 enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its first-ever global conference, set to take place as part of Malaysia’s Inaugural Blockchain Week 2024. The event will be held at the prestigious Sunway Putra Hotel on July 30, 2024, from 9 AM to 10 PM including an official afterparty.
This landmark event will gather some of the brightest minds in the blockchain and Web3. The conference promises a full day of insightful panels, keynotes, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and innovation in the industry.
The event is expected to attract between 400 and 500 professionals from the Web3, governments, FinTech, and trading sectors, with representatives from over 15 countries and over 100 companies. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from over 25 high-profile speakers from leading companies and organisations, including ICP, LayerTwo Labs, Animoca Brands, Luno, The Sandbox, and Lydian Labs.
Highlights of the event include panels on investing in the Web3 era, incorporating and obtaining Malaysian visas, the intersection of blockchain and entertainment in gaming, and navigating crypto exchanges. Keynotes will be delivered by notable figures, including Malaysia's Minister of Digital, Gobind Singh Deo.
OffChain is a trusted global community where members can connect virtually and at offline events, access resources, and become productive members of the Web3 world. With chapters in over 80 cities worldwide, OffChain aims to bring people together to learn from one another and foster human connections in the rapidly evolving blockchain space.
About OffChain:
OffChain is a leading community-driven non-profit association dedicated to building a trusted global community where members can grow their professional social network through virtual and in-person events, and find the resources, both locally and globally, required to be a productive member of the Web3 professional world.
