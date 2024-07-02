Dr. Monica Riley selected as Top Holistic and Self Care Leader of the Year by IAOTP
Dr. Monica Riley honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Monica Riley, Founder/CEO at Dr. Monica's Natural Beauty, LLC, was recently selected as Top Holistic and Self Care Leader of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.
www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over three decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Riley is the Founder/CEO of Dr. Monica's Natural Beauty, LLC, the award-winning hair, skin, bodycare, and luxury fragrance brand inspiring women/melanated women over 40 to prioritize daily Self-Care. Dr. Monica’s Natural Beauty is an impressive blend of Aromatherapy science and her family’s 100-year legacy of natural remedies which includes blending premium essential oils, floral essences & botanicals. Handcrafted in small batches, the award-winning collection is 100% all natural with no fillers, phatalates or toxins.
Dr. Riley’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to healthcare consulting, life coaching, educational consulting, business consulting, trade shows, live events, product launch events, editing, writing, and content strategy.
Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Riley graduated summa cum laude from Vassar College with degrees in English and Africana Studies and a Masters of Science in Journalism from The Medill School at Northwestern University.
After a short stint working for a news service on Capitol Hill, she landed an executive position in programming/production with WHMM-TV32 in Washington,DC. Her 20-year career with the PBS Network continued in New York City with Sesame Street (Children’s Television Workshop) WLIW-TV21 and WNET-TV13.
As a 2-time Emmy Award winning documentary producer, Dr. Riley continued to inspire communities to action through her top rated podcast on holistic health with “Blog Talk Radio,” (2009-2011), and with her provocative articles in “The Examiner.” (2009- 2014)
In 2016, Dr. Riley earned a degree in integrative medicine from The Andrew Weil School of Integrative Medicine at Arizona State University. In 2021, Dr. Riley served on a research panel, providing lifestyle insights for “COVID Long-Haulers,” with the Harvard University School of Medicine.
Additionally, her contributions to academia as an Adjunct Professor at The College of Southern Nevada since 2006, alongside her co-founding role in The Sankofa English Initiative, signify her dedication to education and community enrichment. Her entrepreneurial prowess shines through her stint in retail at MACY’S and her significant roles in humanitarian efforts such as The Women of Global Change-Las Vegas, The Embracing Project and Project Marilyn.
Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Riley has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2022, she was voted Las Vegas Woman of Power; recognized for her unwavering community service and leadership throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Dr. Riley was awarded the 2024 CREA Global Award for her contributions to Brainz Magazine, and voted into The 2024 Circle of Excellence by Unified Brainz Virtuoso Ltd. Dr. Riley was noted as The Celebrity Perfumer at this year’s 2024 Oscars Gifting Suite. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. These accomplishments prove her commitment to excellence, leadership and the holistic well-being of individuals and communities alike. Dr. Riley will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Holistic and Self Care Leader of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Monica Riley for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Dr. Riley attributes her success to her faith, perseverance, work ethic and loving parents and grandparents. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field of Holistic Health. “You must Love what you do and do what you love,” Dr. Riley motivates.
For more information please visit: https://www.drmonicasnaturalbeauty.com/
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
Stephanie Cirami
IAOTP
+1 212-634-4427
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube