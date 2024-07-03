New Wellness-Based Event Series Launches to Help LGBTQ+ Singles Connect Nationwide
Join Soulful Connections: A groundbreaking series for LGBTQ+ singles to form meaningful relationships through wellness practices and self-awareness.
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 -- New Wellness-Based Event Series Launches to Help LGBTQ+ Singles Connect Nationwide
— Destiny Snow, Founder of The Cozy Queer
by Montana Hooks | July 2024
Little Gay Book, the premier matchmaking agency exclusively for Lesbian, Bi, Queer, and Trans singles in the US, has partnered with The Cozy Queer, a nurturing space for BIPOC-AANHPI sapphic individuals to embrace their authentic selves, to launch Soulful Connections. This groundbreaking, transformative dating event series is designed to help the LGBTQ+ community nationwide form lifestyle-based connections through shared wellness interests.
Born in response to dating app fatigue and the throwaway culture that often leaves LGBTQ+ daters feeling isolated, this three-part series aims to delve deeper than surface-level attractions. Drawing from her extensive knowledge of empowerment tools, The Cozy Queer Founder Destiny Snow will incorporate integrative self-awareness techniques into each online dating event. This approach provides participants with an intentional way to connect on a deeper level, engaging mind, body, and soul while meeting other Lesbian, Bi, Queer, and Trans community members seeking profound and meaningful connections.
“By integrating self-awareness practices into our events, we invite participants to explore connections beyond superficial interactions, nurturing a foundation for deeply resonant relationships,” says Denise Rai, Certified Matchmaker and Relationship Coach at Little Gay Book. “In a world that often feels disconnected, this approach allows individuals to embrace their authentic selves and recognize the beauty in shared experiences and unique journeys. It's about creating relationships that are not just enduring but deeply transformative, fostering a sense of belonging and soulful connection.”
The series kicks off on Thursday, July 11, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM PST with Soulful Scribbles, an evening of connection and creativity. Destiny and Denise will blend the art of connection with the powerful practice of journaling, guiding participants through thought-provoking prompts to help them process each dating experience more fully.
Next, on Thursday, July 25, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM PST, attendees will explore the centering practice of somatic breathwork at Breathe and Bond. They will learn how to use breathing techniques to release tension and gain clarity while cultivating a serene state of mind. “This series will help you connect with a vibrant community of like-minded folks who share your journey, offering support, understanding, and a sense of belonging you won’t find in other dating events,” says Destiny Snow, Founder of The Cozy Queer.
The series culminates on Thursday, August 8, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM PST with Zen and Love, where the hosts will combine gentle yoga and accessible movements with deep emotional connections to create a supportive atmosphere for lasting relationships.
Soulful Connections is the first of several exciting collaborations that Little Gay Book has planned for 2024. These initiatives aim to push the boundaries of traditional LGBTQ+ dating and bring lasting love to the LGBTQ+ community nationwide. “This is just the beginning of our innovative approaches to create profound and lasting connections within the LGBTQ+ community,” adds Denise.
Learn more about Soulful Connections and register for the event series here.
