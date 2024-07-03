US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Urges a Veteran with Mesothelioma Because of Exposure to Asbestos on A Navy Ship to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Top Lawyers for Much Better Financial Compensation

"Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family hires a law firm to assist with compensation, call us at 866-714-6466 to ensure you are dealing with the nation's most qualified attorneys.” — US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Our number one priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results-especially if they served on a navy ship. We are urging a person like this anywhere in the USA or their family members to call us anytime at 866-714-6466 so we can get them to vital resources they need right now. One of these vital resources is direct access to some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys.

"We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma all over the nation for nearly two decades and we do not want a person like this or their family to get short changed because they had no way of telling the difference between some of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys who have been helping people like this for decades and a mesothelioma marketing law firm that simply signs people up and then transfers this person to another law firm to work on the compensation claim.

"Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family hires a law firm to assist with compensation, please call us anytime at 866-714-6466 to ensure you really are dealing with the nation's most qualified attorneys. Most Navy Veterans who will develop mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

Suggestions from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate for Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of shipmates-coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job in the navy-armed forces where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?”

*"Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."

Important Note: “We are advocates for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA-and as we say all the time we want these people to receive the best possible financial compensation results. We have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for nearly two decades-and to make sure the best compensation happens for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer we offer direct access to the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members are welcome to call us anytime at 866-714-6466." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com