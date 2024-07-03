Press Event 2023 at Shenzhen, China 2023
Republishing: EU-Funded 'A Drop of Gold' Press Event in Shenzhen, China on September 10, 2023SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG SHENG, CHINA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Producer Organizations of High Quality PDO SITIA Olive Oil organized in Shenzhen the Press Event, on August 29th 2023, at 7 p.m., at the Ritz-Carlton, Shenzhen, in the context of the EU funded program “Information provision & promotion measures on European Premium Quality Olive Oil to the markets of Japan & China, titled “A Drop of Gold “, in order to provide information & promote the high-quality European PDO Premium Olive Oil.
The event aimed to brief journalists, health experts, importers, healthy food and lifestyle bloggers and distributors about the superior quality and exquisite taste of the European Olive Oil as well as the Association’s high-end organization and production standards.
At the event’s finale, a media kit containing all the relevant info was distributed to the participants, who were also be given the chance to confer with the event’s organizers.
EU funded program “A Drop of Gold”
“A Drop of Gold” is a three-year campaign, funded by the EU that aims to promote European premium quality olive oil to the markets of Japan and China.
The main objective of the campaign is to raise the awareness regarding the quality of European agricultural products and the high standards in force for production and processing methods in the E.U. as well as to increase the competitiveness and consumption of E.U. olive oil by a Consortium of six Agricultural Cooperatives of protected designation of origin (PDO) Olive Oil Producers of the wider area of Sitia, located in eastern Crete.
The area of Sitia in Crete is recognized as an olive oil area. The Agricultural Cooperatives have been producing quality olive oil for many generations, starting from the ancient Minoans until the present days. Olive tree cultivation as well as Olive oil production has been a way of life for the Cretan farmers, long before the modern world learnt of its beneficial properties and the “Mediterranean diet” was introduced. Altogether they farm the highly exceptional “Koroneiki” variety, which produces an olive oil unique comparing to any other cultivated in the rest of Greece.
"Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them"
